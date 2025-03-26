Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Opens First Franchise In South Carolina

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks officially opened its first franchise location in Columbia, South Carolina (Columbia’s Five Points). Established in 2014 by West Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks began as a modest venture in a 700-square-foot gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia. Named in honor of Hayes’ late father, the eatery quickly gained acclaim for its authentic cheesesteaks, especially after a visit from Philadelphia-born actress and rapper Eve, who praised the establishment on social media. This endorsement propelled Big Dave’s into the spotlight, leading to rapid expansion.

The opening in Columbia attracted an impressive crowd to watch Hayes cut the ribbon alongside franchisees Marc Brown, Frank Williams, Dr. Kiera Brown, and Courtney Williams. Attendees included South Carolina State Senator Overture Walker, South Carolina Representative Hamilton R. Grant (who awarded the group a proclamation), and Hayes’ wife, Pinky Cole-Hayes — owner of the wildly successful Slutty Vegan restaurant chain. Last year, franchisees Brown and Williams inked a deal to bring five Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks restaurants to South Carolina.

Today, the Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks brand boasts multiple locations across Atlanta, including outlets in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and has been recognized among the “Top 10 Best Sandwiches” by World Food Champions. Hayes was also named one of Forbes’ Next 1000 Entrepreneurs to watch in 2021 and BLACK ENTERPRISE’S 40 Under 40 List in 2023 (for transforming Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks into a multimillion-dollar enterprise). Last year, the brand opened its first out-of-state corporate location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To learn more about franchise opportunities in your area, visit their website at bigdavesfranchise.com

