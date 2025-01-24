Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Hosts Massive Grand Opening For New Flagship Location Big Dave's Cheesesteaks has a brand new flagship location on Marietta Street in Atlanta, Georgia.







Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is starting 2025 on a high note after facing the loss of its original flagship location last year. The beloved Philly cheesesteak chain is thrilled to unveil its new official flagship location.

The new Atlanta location, located at 300 Marietta St, in the former Waffle House building, will now serve as the chain’s headquarters. It will replace the original flagship, which was forced to close last year due to massive flooding throughout the city. Saturday, Jan. 18, was the official grand opening, and a press release revealed that celebrities like Jeezy, T.I., and Killer Mike came out to see founder and owner Derrick Hayes cut the ribbon.

“Six months later, it feels really good. Not too many people can lose their location in six months and build another one in the same area,” Hayes told The Atlanta Voice after announcing the new flagship last July.

“I know God is watching over me. I know my father is watching over me. I got angels watching over me right now, and it’s making this thing happen for me, so I’m not alone in this.”

Hayes is going all out for Big Dave’s new flagship. The Marietta Street location features standout elements such as a lively outdoor patio, striking neon signage, and custom-made installations of the Liberty Bell and cheesesteak art — tributes to Hayes’ Philadelphia roots. These distinctive touches set the stage for an inviting atmosphere that welcomed VIPs, celebrities, and the public alike.

As part of the new flagship launch, Hayes introduced Halal beef and an 18-inch cheesesteak sandwich to Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks menu. Enhancing the chain’s signature Philly-inspired flair, Big Dave’s also partnered with Philly Pretzel Factory — the world’s largest pretzel franchise, boasting over 175 locations nationwide — to offer freshly baked, hand-twisted soft pretzels, a staple of Philadelphia’s culinary tradition.

Others in attendance at the Grand Opening included Pinky Cole-Hayes (his wife and owner of Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan), Big Tigger, actor Isaiah John, AJ Calloway, David Banner, Jhonni Blaze, Chaka Zulu, Milan Harris (owner of Milano Di Rouge) and more. Pastor John Gray opened the event with a prayer, followed by Hayes receiving a proclamation from Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos and a letter from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Cole-Hayes and PepsiCo veteran Derek Lewis also delivered special remarks to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The new flagship joins Big Dave’s growing list of locations across Atlanta, including outlets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It continues the restaurant’s tradition of excellence, having been recognized by World Food Champions as one of the “Top 10 Best Sandwiches.”

