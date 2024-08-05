Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Unveils New Flagship Location After Previous Shutdown Big Dave's Cheesesteaks will take over a former Waffle House in Atlanta, doubling the size of its original location.









Atlanta fans of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks just received great news. The beloved restaurant’s owner, Derrick Hayes, announced the newest location for its flagship location in the city.

The new location is near Atlanta’s downtown sector, amid the Georgia Aquarium and Centennial Park. Walking distance from the city’s stadiums, the new restaurant will include an outdoor patio, beer and wine options, and validated parking. Hayes spoke on moving his flagship operation to an area that will better serve the Atlanta community.

“While it has been devastating to say goodbye to our original flagship location, this new chapter for Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is filled with promise and excitement,” shared Hayes in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. The water main break may have closed one door, but it opened another, allowing us to create an opportunity for an even better experience for our loyal customers, the heart and soul of our business. I’ve been known to say, ‘When one door closes, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks opens another location!’”

The city’s water main break, which occurred in June, left Hayes unable to revive his original Forsyth Street location. He showcased the official closing of the establishment on his social media.

Despite the loss, Hayes assured fans of his Philadelphia delicacy that his time in the “A” was far from over. Big Dave’s will take over a former Waffle House in the area, doubling the size of its predecessor. Moreover, he claims his latest venture on Marietta Street symbolizes his “resilience and growth” as an entrepreneur and Atlanta staple.

He added, “Our new flagship restaurant, located at 300 Marietta St. NW, is more than just a place to eat; it’s a symbol of resilience and growth. We can’t wait to welcome you all to our new home, where we’ll continue to serve the community and make unforgettable memories together.”

Furthermore, Hayes continues to build Big Dave’s empire. He recently announced a brick-and-mortar location inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He celebrated the opening with his family during an Atlanta United soccer match on July 17.

“I’m really living a dream,” wrote Hayes in the caption.

With 10 years of success in the food industry, Hayes hopes to open his newest Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks this year.

