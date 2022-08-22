‘Release the Stress!’ Big Freedia Announces Cannabis Partnership with Green Qween Dispensary

On the heels of her major success as a songwriter on Beyonce’s Summer Hit “Break My Soul,” the Queen of Bounce is expanding her reign with the release of her own cannabis line.

Via Instagram, the queen announced she “only smokes the finest and I’m excited to share these with y’all.”

Freedia’s brand Royal Bud is partnering with Green Qween, one of the first queer and BIPOC- owned cannabis brands in California, to exclusively release three strains: “Mardi Grass,” “Release Ya Wiggle,” and “You Already Know” on Aug. 22.

The dispensary, founded by Andrés Rigal and Taylor Bazley, will host a meet-and-greet with Freedia at their Downtown L.A. store on August 26. Freedia will also perform two days later at DTLA Proud, which Green Qween partners with to provide 10% of their yearly profits to help sustain DTLA Proud ’s planned community center.

Freedia has a history of working with organizations to make a difference.

In May, she partnered with No Kid Hungry to bring awareness to their free summer meal program.

“I’ve seen No Kid Hungry’s work and the impact of summer meals sites firsthand in my hometown of New Orleans,” she expressed. “Kids need full stomachs to grow properly and to focus on being kids. Summer meals give them the opportunity to do just that.”

The Ally Coalition also expressed their excitement about working with her in 2021.

“We’re so excited to be working with Quadio and Big Freedia to find new and fun ways to support LGBTQ Youth this Pride. All of the money raised will go to our network of community-based organizations that support LGBTQ Youth, who are more likely to experience homelessness, depression and isolation when compared to their straight peers. We need to be sure that we are supporting these kids not just in June, but year-round. The funds we raise are a part of that, as they keep organizations that serve LGBTQ Youth running through Pride and beyond.”