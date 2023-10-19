Big Freedia Ready To Slay Beauty Game With Bold Beats Makeup For All Genders And Tones

Big Freedia is now a boss! The Queen of New Orleans Bounce music has officially announced the launch of her new beauty line, Bold Beats, in partnership with BLK/OPL.

The recent introduction of Black-owned beauty ventures now includes a more inclusive aspect—gender-neutral makeup, which the New Orleans native calls “fundamental” to her look. Big Freedia describes herself as “gender nonconforming, fluid, nonbinary.”

“It’s finally here! I’m so excited for the launch of my limited edition Bold Beats Collection in collab with @blackopalbeauty,” shared the media personality on social media. “This collection is all about being your best, bold, beautiful self…I can’t wait to see y’all in these beautiful products!!”

She also revealed her inspiration to create the brand in a press statement, re-shared by MyNewOrleans.com, calling it an “honor” to release the collection with Black Opal Beauty.

“On the road over the years, I saw very little gender-neutral makeup,” she explained. “I thought, why not develop a make-up line that’s for everyone–for all gender orientations and skin tones?”

Bold Beats will not only feature traditional makeup products, such as eye shadow and lashes, but also keeps up with Big Freedia’s true form by including vibrant nail tips as well. The eyelashes will be comprised of three different styles, named after some of the content creator’s most notable phrases, such as ‘Ya Best Believa’ and “Girl Down.” The nail sets will also come in two colorful forms, with all products ranging from $12 – $17 to be widely accessible for all groups.

Her line will be released in partnership with BLK/OPL, a cosmetic brand known for its affordable yet wide-range of products especially for those with darker skin-tones. The line, exclusively sold at the Afrocentric beauty line’s website, is available now.

