Suspected Gang Leader 'Big U' Arrested On RICO Charges In Los Angeles The suspected Rollin 60s Crip leader allegedly ran a criminal operation that committed a series of racketeering crimes, including extortion, human trafficking, fraud, and the murder of an aspiring artist on his label, Uneek Music.







The suspected leader of a Los Angeles-based gang was arrested after being accused of using his charity to receive millions in grant money while allegedly running a criminal operation in the California county for years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, announced that 58-year-old Eugene Henley Jr., known as “Big U,” has been arrested and charged in a federal complaint. The suspected gang leader allegedly ran a criminal operation that committed a series of racketeering crimes, including extortion, human trafficking, fraud, and the 2021 murder of an aspiring artist, R.W., who was signed to his recording label, Uneek Music.

Big U is suspected to be the long-time leader of the Rollin 60s Crips gang and is a self-proclaimed community activist. He is being charged in the complaint with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Along with Big U, two other alleged members of the criminal enterprise, 59-year-old Sylvester Robinson, also known as “Vey,” and 50-year-old Mark Martin, who goes by “Bear Claw,” were also arrested and charged.

“The allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise that engaged in murder, extortion, human trafficking, and fraud – all led by a supposed anti-gang activist and purported music entrepreneur who was nothing more than a violent street criminal,” said Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally in a written statement. “Eliminating gangs and organized crime is the Department of Justice’s top priority. Today’s charges and arrests target the leadership of this criminal outfit and will make the neighborhoods of Los Angeles safer. I am grateful for the work of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners.”

Authorities also arrested 10 other members of the Rollin’ 60s crew and charged them with various federal crimes, including drug trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and firearms offenses. Law enforcement is seeking five other defendants, expecting three to be in custody soon.

An affidavit revealed that, from 2010 to the present, “Big U Enterprise” operated as a mafia-like organization using his association with the Rollin’ 60s and other gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals in Los Angeles.

Big U is also accused of submitting a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 pandemic relief loan. In its application, it claimed that Uneek Music made a $200,000 profit in 2019, although it supposedly had a $5,000 loss that year.

The affidavit also accuses Big U of using his nonprofit arm, Developing Options, to gain donations through celebrities, including NBA players. He then allegedly embezzled those funds into his personal bank account.

If convicted of the charges, Big U could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison. Vey and Bear Claw, if convicted, would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

