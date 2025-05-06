Detroit’s BIG3 Team Gets A Name And Date For Home Opener

When BIG3 decided to become a location-based basketball league, one of the cities granted a franchise was Detroit.

And the city is ready to be part of Ice Cube’s three-on-three summer basketball league.

GameAbove Sports, which owns and operates the Detroit franchise, has named the team the Amplifiers. The roster will be announced after the BIG3 Combine and Draft, which takes place May 15, 2025.

The Amplifiers’ home opener is Sunday, July 20, at Little Caesars Arena.

NBA Hall of Famer George “The Iceman” Gervin is the Amplifiers’ head coach.

“We’ve been building toward this moment for years, and now Detroit finally has its BIG3 team,” said Gervin, who played college basketball at Eastern Michigan. “This city lives and breathes basketball. The Amplifiers will represent Detroit with pride and give fans an exciting summer.”