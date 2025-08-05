Bill Collins, 1st Black Football Captain For University Of Colorado, Dead At 76

Former University of Colorado Boulder football player Bill Collins, the school’s first Black football captain, has passed away at the age of 76.

The school announced that Collins passed away in Dallas on July 31 after a long battle with cancer. While playing at CU, he was one of three captains on the team during his tenure on the 1969 team. Racism was still rampant during that time, and at the start of a game against Alabama, which had no Black players, the Alabama team tried to intimidate Collins when he appeared with his co-captains for the coin toss, sending all 40 players (all white) on the team to meet them midfield.

“Bill Collins was a great teammate and friend during our time at CU and after,” said teammate and College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Anderson. “Bill took that courageous walk to midfield for the coin toss by himself when Alabama had sent out the entire 40-some all-white players to represent them that no one associated with our team will ever forget.”

That incident occurred during his senior season, when he earned second-team All-Big Eight honors. He was also awarded the conference’s player of the week in the team’s 35-14 victory over Tulsa when they opened the season at Folsom Field. As a defensive tackle, he recorded 23 tackles (7 unassisted), which was a school record at the time.

During his career at CU, he had 167 tackles (57 solo, 11 for losses with five quarterback sacks) and eight pass deflections in 25 games.

Collins is survived by his wife of 45 years, Esther D., seven children, daughters Tammy Franklin Kirk, Da’Vidra West, Tamara Collins, Dawn Wilburn, Kimberly Tripp (Derrick), Celeste Howell (Keith) and son William “Bill” III (Novelette), 21 grandchildren: Kerrion, Carrington (Maxx), Caziah (Alena), Kennedy, Micah, Brandon, Andrew, Imani, Derrick II, Kelise, Gideon-Michael, William III, Caleb, Stephen-Gabriel, Evadney, John-Alan, Dylan, Kendyl, Kason, Kenzlie, Keith III and two great-grandchildren (Shiloh and Levi Noelle).

There is a scheduled viewing on Aug. 6 from 3-8 p.m. (CDT) at Evergreen Funeral Home (6449 University Hills Blvd., Dallas, TX 75241). The celebratory service will take place Aug. 7, with viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The celebration of life will be at the Oakcliff Bible Fellowship, 1660 West Camp Wisdom Road, Dallas, TX 75232. Cards and gifts can be sent to 1201 Frost Hollow Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115.

