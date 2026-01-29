Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Bill Cosby Confirmed Using Quaaludes To Drug Women A newly unveiled deposition reveals Bill Cosby's shocking admission to using Quaaludes to drug women.







A newly disclosed deposition exposes Bill Cosby’s bombshell admission that he used quaaludes to drug women with the intent to have sex with them.

The disgraced comedian made the admission under oath during a deposition in a lawsuit filed by rape accuser Donna Motsinger, TMZ reported. Cosby testified that he repeatedly refilled a quaaludes prescription he obtained from a gynecologist at a poker game, saying he intended to give the pills to women in hopes of having sex with them.

The Cosby Show star testified that he refilled the prescription at least seven times and never used the drug himself. Cosby identified obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Leroy Amar as the physician who prescribed him quaaludes during a poker game at his Los Angeles home prior to 1972. Amar later had his medical license revoked in California in 1979.

The disclosure emerged during a deposition Cosby was forced to give in a lawsuit filed by Donna Motsinger, who accuses him of drugging and raping her in 1972 while she was working as a server at the famed Trident restaurant in Sausalito, California. According to the suit, Motsinger says Cosby gave her a pill she believed was aspirin; after taking it, she began drifting in and out of consciousness and later awoke in her home wearing only her underwear.

The lawsuit describes Cosby’s quaaludes as round, white pills. While Cosby is attempting to have Motsinger’s case dismissed, she is pushing back and continuing to fight the claims in court.

Cosby’s admission in Motsinger’s lawsuit comes after decades of accusations that he drugged and sexually assaulted women, with claims dating back to the 1950s and ’60s. The most prominent case involved Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, whose 2004 assault led to Cosby’s conviction and nearly three years in prison.

Although dozens of women made similar allegations, it was the only criminal case to go to trial. Cosby’s conviction was later overturned on a legal technicality tied to a prior non-prosecution agreement, not a finding on the facts.

