Report: Bill Cosby Sells Manhattan Townhouse For $28 Million, Avoids Foreclosure

Billy Cosby has sold his New York City townhouse for a reported $28 million.

According to Realtor.com, the home was listed by the actor in September at $29 million, sold for $1 million less than the asking price, and closed Nov. 9. The property is located on 71st Street on the east side of Manhattan. The house was close to going into foreclosure.

Bill Cosby sold his debt-ridden NYC townhouse for a massive profit — avoiding foreclosure https://t.co/sIcQU62vMT pic.twitter.com/sYE9ig3kAB — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2025

Cosby did make a profit on the home. He only paid $6.3 million when he purchased it in 1990. He and his wife, Camille, reportedly took out $17.5 million in loans against the property. First Foundation Bank filed a lawsuit against the couple in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Dec. 31, 2024, accusing them of defaulting on a loan.

The bank stated in the suit that Cosby defaulted on two loans: one totaling $12.25 million, taken in 2010, and another totaling $5.25 million, taken in 2014. The “Uptown Saturday Night” actor has not repaid the loan. He allegedly stopped repaying the loan on June 1, 2024, and was given a default notice on Nov. 18, 2024. Cosby was also accused of failing to pay property taxes totaling more than $300,000.

The couple had until Dec. 12, 2024, to pay back the loan, but First Foundation stated they had not done so.

Cosby’s troubles are not over. CitiMortgage claims he defaulted on a $4.2 million loan, and the Cosbies owe $3.7 million, plus interest and fees. The home was put up for sale in April for an asking price of $6.9 million, but was reduced to $6.75 million in July.

The disgraced comedian has been mostly unseen since the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned his sex assault conviction in 2021, citing a previous agreement that prevented him from being charged for the crime in the first place. Cosby had already served two years of his three-to-10-year sentence. In 2018, Cosby was found guilty and sentenced for sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

