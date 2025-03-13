Women by Stacy Jackson Thousands To Gather At Dr. Bill Winston’s 2025 Business And Leadership Conference Conference guests will learn how to scale their businesses to multimillion-dollar and even billion-dollar enterprises.







From March 21 through March 22, thousands of entrepreneurs, faith leaders, and business professionals will gather in Chicago for the 2025 Business and Leadership Conference hosted by Illinois pastor and visionary leader Dr. Bill Winston.

The two-day conference will celebrate the theme “Scale Up” as men and women of faith from around the world will join in person and online to learn how to start and grow a business, access and execute ideas, and implement effective business strategies. According to a press release, the conference was specially designed to equip the community with tools to reach a higher level of creativity, profitability, and impact.

“There are levels of business success and profitability you can’t reach without God,” said Dr. Winston. “We’re equipping leaders with the vision and know-how—the ‘will and the skill’—to take the lead in creating wealth, transforming the ‘waste places’ in their communities, and training the next generation of anointed business leaders. We are calling all who are chosen for great business ideas, and such ideas need the right environment to be conceived and brought forth. This year’s BLC is the right environment.”



"We are calling all who are chosen for great business ideas, and such ideas need the right environment to be conceived and brought forth. This year's BLC is the right environment." – Dr. Bill Winston



Register today: https://t.co/oTIcqDxO93 #BLCJBS25 #ScaleUp pic.twitter.com/gDEqOBiQQo — Business & Leadership Conference (@BLCJBS) March 10, 2025

The conference is a curated space for entrepreneurs and like-minded professionals to network and receive invaluable insights into scaling their businesses. Along with Dr. Winston, other globally recognized speakers will address conference attendees and cover topics like finance, investments, technology, and health and wellness. Several serial entrepreneurs will be featured at this year’s Venture Capitalist Showcase and Inventors Showcase. This year’s conference will include a LatinTalks Chicago en Español and Youth Entrepreneurship session. Guests will enjoy a special musical performance by pianist and musical producer Dr. Adlan Cruz.

The 2025 Business and Leadership Conference keynote speakers include Dr. Winston, Global Faith Leader; billionaire businesswoman Dr. Trisha Bailey; Fox Business Network Host and Wall Street Strategies, Inc. CEO Charles Payne; and more.

Dr. Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois. He has founded over 20 companies and organizations throughout his career, including his nationally accredited Joseph Business School, which hosts the annual Business and Leadership Conference. Ahead of this year’s two-day experience, the school’s Global Alumni Association will hold its “Victory: The Making of Champions” meeting on March 20. The JBS Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award will be announced on March 22.

More details about conference dates and registration are available online. The 2025 Business and Leadership Conference is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.

RELATED CONTENT: Citigroup Erroneously Credits $81 Trillion To Customer’s Account, Highlighting Years Of Operational Failures



