Women by Stacy Jackson Excellence In Bleu To Honor Carol Moseley Braun At 2025 Women In Power Event As the Women in Power Special Honoree, Moseley Braun will be celebrated for her dynamic leadership contributions in Illinois.







This year’s Women In Power program, hosted by House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch and civic engagement organization Excellence in Bleu, will honor Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black woman U.S. Senator, for her dynamic leadership in Illinois.

The annual Women’s History Month event will feature Ambassador Braun as a 2025 Special Honoree alongside the celebration of other female change makers in Illinois. Welch said in a press release that, “While we are here to honor a powerful and diverse group of women, it is not lost on me that the first Black Speakers of the Illinois and Michigan Houses and the first black woman to lead the Illinois House political arm are highlighting Ambassador Moseley Braun, a woman of many Black firsts who paved the way for us all.”

Moseley Braun, a Chicago native, served in the United States Senate from 1993 to 1999. According to a featured biography, The Illinois Democrat became an Illinois state Representative in 1977 before she was appointed as the first African American to hold an executive position for Cook County. She made history again after she became the first Black woman to serve in the Senate in 1992. She served as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand from 1999 to 2001. Moseley Braun’s advocacy focused on policies like progressive education and gun control.

As Black Excellence in Bleu continues its commitment to promote civic engagement, community outreach and policies to support its communities, the organization is dedicated to motivating and inspiring women through its Women in Power event. Each year, the celebration honors a diverse group of women in leadership. Welch asserted, “Now is a critical time to celebrate the women who continue to break barriers in Illinois.”

The event will be held on March 14 at RPM Seafood from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase on the Women in Power event website.

