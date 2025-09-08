News by Kandiss Edwards Billy Porter To Exit ‘Cabaret’ On Broadway Due To Life-Threatening Illness Billy Porter a veteran in the theatre drew audiences to the production, which was reportedly struggling with ticket sales.







Billy Porter is unable to continue performing his lead role in his Broadway production “Cabaret and the Kit Kat Club” due to declining health.

Porter is a veteran of the stage, but his current diagnosis of sepsis necessitated his exit from the show. Sepsis is a life-threatening infection that can lead to multiple organ failure and death if not treated immediately, according to the Cleveland Clinic. On Sep. 7, “Cabaret’s” official Instagram, KitKat Club, made the announcement. Producers revealed Porter’s diagnosis and announced the final Sep. 21 show.

“Come hear the music play. Final performance September 21. Due to a serious case of sepsis, Billy Porter must also withdraw from the production. His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery, but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule. Marty Lauter and David Merino will perform as Emcee for the final 2 weeks. Performance schedule to be announced,” the post read.

Porter’s role as the Emcee, a character known for its dramatic flair and dark humor, has been praised since the show’s return to Broadway. Porter is a powerhouse in the theatre. Known for groundbreaking roles in his Tony-winning performance in “Kinky Boots” to his Emmy-winning work on the television series “Pose,” Porter’s absence will be deeply felt. His early exit from “Cabaret” may be a disappointment for many, but it was necessary for his health.

In a statement, ATG Productions’ show producer, Adam Speers, expressed well wishes and admiration for Porter.

“Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent,” the producer wrote in a statement. “We wish Billy a speedy recovery, and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future.”

Originally slated to take the stage of the August Wilson Theatre through Oct. 21, Porter’s final performance as the iconic Emcee will now take place on Sep. 21. According to reports, the 56-year-old’s doctors have advised an immediate period of rest to ensure Porter’s full recovery.

RELATED CONTENT: Billy Porter’s New Gender-Neutral Beauty Line Is Made For ‘People Who Want To Explore’