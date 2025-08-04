Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Billy Porter’s New Gender-Neutral Beauty Line Is Made For ‘People Who Want To Explore’ Billy Porter embarks on mogul status with the launch of his new gender-neutral beauty line, Black Mona Lisa Beauty.







Billy Porter is making his dream of being a mogul a reality with the launch of his beauty and skincare line, Black Mona Lisa Beauty.

Designed with a gender-neutral approach, the new collection features a range of lightweight, easy-to-use products, including collagen and retinol serums, a kale face cleanser, eye cream, liquid lipsticks, and eye shimmers, priced between $9.99 and $66.99. True to Porter’s belief in breaking boundaries, the line was created for everyone to feel confident and cared for, regardless of gender.

“I feel like this first outing [of the brand] is about exploration. It’s about people who want to just simply explore,” Porter told WWD. “It is about identifying who you really are and understanding deep within one’s soul that you are worthy and having no fear to proclaim that yourself.”

Naming the beauty collection came naturally as Porter drew inspiration from his 2023 song and album of the same name, which he considers a reflection of his alter ego.

“My dream is to be a mogul,” he shared. “My last albums were called Black Mona Lisa and Black Mona Lisa Volume 2, and when that name sort of dropped down from the sky, I knew that it was bigger than a song and an album. Black Mona Lisa has become my alter ego, and I’m building out the brand. I sort of have just been dreaming, and scheming, and manifesting, and putting things out into the universe.”

Porter’s decision to make the line gender-neutral was driven by his own personal research and commitment to inclusivity.

“I remember reading ingredients — there was a product for face wash for women, and then a product for face wash that was supposed to be for men — and it’s the same ingredients,” he said.

Porter’s current go-to is the Liquid Shimmer, which he’s been wearing while performing in Cabaret on the West End. He’s also a fan of the Kale Face Cleanser and Rose Gold Oil. Looking ahead, Porter is focused on creating shade ranges specifically designed with people of color in mind.

“As a Black man, I’m going to be having shades for all Black people and all different people,” he said. “I want to create the magical colors that are opaque enough to show up on darker skin. I know that’s going to be a focus for me as we expand and move forward.”

