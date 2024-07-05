Birdman And Slim Honored With Street Renamed In New Orleans Neighborhood They Were Raised In

The accolades and honors just keep coming in for Cash Money Records’ founders and brothers, New Orleans hip-hop legends Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams and Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams. According to NOLA.com, the Williams brothers recently had a corner in New Orleans renamed in their honor.

In the Central City neighborhood that they grew up in, the street corner at Erato and Saratoga Streets has officially been rechristened as Williams Brothers Way. The media outlet stated that the renaming of the corner is not a “full-fledged street renaming” but it is more of an “honorary” designation. The difference between a renaming and an honorary title is that, instead of the standard blue color of the street sign, it bears the color of red.

The renaming takes place at the same time that Essence is honoring the brothers during the 30th anniversary of the Essence Festival of Culture, which coincides with Cash Money’s 30th anniversary. Recording artists Juvenile and BG, two of the label’s earliest signings, were there to join the brothers in the achievement. Juvenile and BG were a part of the group, Hot Boys. It’s speculated that the members of Hot Boys will take the stage at Essence Festival in celebration of Cash Money Records and the Williams Brothers.

The revealing of the street name started over an hour later than the planned 2 p.m. time, due to the brothers not arriving until 3:20 p.m.

Last month, the brothers were honored at YouTube Music’s second annual Leaders and Legends gala on June 27 in Los Angeles. On February 5, WGNO reported that Birdman and Slim were presented with keys to New Orleans by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Birdman and Slim started Cash Money Records, based out of New Orleans, in 1991. Over the past 33 years, the label has been home to artists such as Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Busta Rhymes, Drake, Mystikal, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Lil Mo, and Bow Wow.

