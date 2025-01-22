News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Bishop Directs Sermon To Trump During National Prayer, Urges ‘Mercy’ On ‘Scared’ Immigrants and LGBT A Bishop made a bold plea for Trump to "have mercy" on gay and immigrant children.







Donald Trump and JD Vance received a powerful message from a bishop who concluded her inaugural prayer with an appeal for the returning president to “have mercy” on those “scared” by his rhetoric and policy shifts aimed at reversing diversity efforts.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde was nearing the conclusion of her sermon at the inaugural prayer service on Tuesday when she addressed Trump directly to “make one final plea” on behalf of communities nationwide affected by the new administration’s immigration and LGBTQ+ policies, The New York Times reports.

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” said Bishop Budde, the leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

Bishop Budde’s plea came at the start of Trump’s first full day as president, just 24 hours after his inauguration and signing a series of executive orders rolling back many of the DEI initiatives implemented during Joe Biden’s administration. Seizing the opportunity to address him directly, Bishop Budde used her platform to deliver encouragement and hope under God.

“The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” Bishop Budde said.

“I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.”

Trump and Vice President Vance appeared visibly uncomfortable during the message. Trump whispered something to Vance, who shook his head in frustration. When reporters later asked Trump for his thoughts on the sermon, he openly expressed his disapproval.

“Not too exciting, was it? I didn’t think it was a good service. No…They can do much better,” he quipped.

President Trump following National Prayer Service: "Not too exciting, was it. I didn't think it was a good service. No…They can do much better." pic.twitter.com/iNpWGKaXhN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

CSPAN shared a video clip of Trump’s response, which garnered support for Trump and criticism of the bishop in many comments on Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, on Instagram, The Neighborhood Talk reposted clips of the sermon and Trump’s reaction, sparking widespread backlash from members of the Black community.

“She cut him so deep he got to flinching in his chair!! The look on all of their faces was priceless,” one user wrote.

“I was listening with my ears and paying attention with my eyes 👀 and their facial expression tells you everything you need to know lol smh,” added someone else.

Another user noted the irony in Trump and Vance both sitting “next to immigrant wives and bred immigrant babies” while shunning Bishop Budde’s plea for immigrants. Melania Trump is an immigrant from Slovenia, and Usha Vance is an Indian American US citizen whose parents immigrated from India.

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama Did Not Attend Trump’s Inauguration