Trump Reportedly Will Sign At Least 100 Executive Orders On Day 1

President-elect Donald Trump told the crowd gathered for his “Victory Rally” at Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena that he planned to sign several executive orders on his first day in office, in keeping with what four sources, including his deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, told news outlets.

According to The Hill, the number of day-one executive orders expected to be signed is at least a few dozen, more than President Joe Biden’s 22, which set a modern record during his first week in office in 2020.

“Somebody said yesterday, ‘Sir, don’t sign so many in one day. Let’s do it over a period of weeks,’” Trump told supporters at a rally on Jan 19 in Washington D.C. “I said, ‘Like hell, we’re going to do it over a period of weeks.’ We’re going to sign them at the beginning.”

According to Jason Miller, a senior advisor in the Trump administration, Trump could potentially sign some executive orders shortly after his swearing-in at the Capitol Rotunda and then sign more at the Capital One Arena later.

According to CNN, it is inevitable that some of the executive orders Trump promised to sign on day one while on the campaign trail will not happen. However, Trump’s plans appear to be aimed at testing the limits of the presidency’s power, which the conservative-packed Supreme Court gave him a free pass to do by ruling that he would have presidential immunity in 2024.

According to one anonymous Trump advisor, “We want to come in and show just how serious we are. Trump is back; it’s go time. Like a shock to the system.”

A second advisor described the “rapid-fire, very intense” executive orders prepared for Trump’s first day, comparing them to the brash tactics of World War II general George Patton.

“It’s going to be the equivalent of sending George Patton into Europe to win World War II,” the senior advisor told CNN.

According to other unnamed sources, the planned executive orders will range from increased ICE personnel on the ground targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal histories, rolling back several Biden-era policies, tightening security at the Southern border, and doubling down on interior enforcement in addition to again ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the federal government.

Trump also reportedly told his advisors that he wanted to implement tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico on his first day, which he confirmed via a post on his Truth Social platform. However, according to CNN, his advisors have been plotting how to approach the matter best, and no clear plan has been in place for implementing the policy.

The New York Times reports that Trump is expected to sign close to 100 executive orders within a few hours of assuming the presidency. This would quickly set the modern record for executive orders signed on a president’s first day.

According to their report, Trump also plans to release records relating to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr as part of an effort to restore confidence in government.

“As a first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents,” Trump said at the aforementioned rally on Jan 19, adding that other documents related to topics of “great public interest” would be declassified as well. “It’s all going to be released, Uncle Sam,” Trump said.

