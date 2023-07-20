Biz Markie Documentary Coming To Showtime On Hip-Hop’s 50th Birthday

A documentary about the life and career of the late rapper Biz Markie is coming to Showtime on the same day as Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday.

The Sacha Jenkins-directed documentary All Up In The Biz will premiere on Showtime on Friday, Aug. 11, and showcase the life, career, and cultural impact of the legendary rapper, Vibe reports. It will include exclusive footage, interviews, and musical animation in the form of puppetry to tell the story of the certified “Clown Prince of Rap.”

Fat Joe, Nick Cannon and Tracy Morgan will make guest appearances along with fellow rap veterans Darryl “D.M.C. McDaniels from Run-DMC, Doug E. Fresh and Big Daddy Kane, among others.

A “Sacha Jenkins Jammie,” the documentary is the latest in Jenkins’ library of music documentaries including “Word Is Bond,” “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” and “Bitchin’: The Sound And Fury of Rick James.”

“Biz Markie is the pure essence of hip hop. He believed in, he lived it, he harnessed its powers,” Jenkins said.

“Most people don’t know that he used those powers to power up some of the culture’s greatest poets and then some. I was fortunate to meet with Biz when he was alive so to have the opportunity to bring him back to life now that he isn’t here…it’s a special film.”

Born in Harlem, New York in 1964, Biz rose to prominence in the emerging Hip-Hop scene in the 1980s. He got his start beatboxing for Roxanne Shanté before embarking on his own rap career with his 1988 album debut “Goin’ Off.”

Biz Markie is best known for the comedic flair he brought to hip hop and his popular singles “Vapors,” “Make the Music with Your Mouth, Biz,” “Nobody Beats the Biz,” and his signature fan favorite “Just a Friend.” The latter which is often featured in films, television commercials, and music samples like Mario’s 2002 remake of the same name.

The Juice Crew member passed away in July 2021 after losing his battle with Type II diabetes. A street was named in his honor in Long Island, New York months after his death.

RELATED CONTENT: Biz Markie To Have Street Named After Him in Long Island