Blac Chyna Files For Joint Custody; Tyga Countersues: ‘Stick To Your Schedule’

Blac Chyna recently filed for joint custody of her and Tyga’s 11-year-old son, King. But the “Rack City” rapper is seeking legal and physical custody of King, with Chyna only receiving visitation.

Tyga, real name Michael Stevenson, filed legal documents on October 13 requesting legal and physical custody of his son, E! News reports. He wants to allow Chyna visitation rights where she would spend time with King every Friday after school to Sunday at 5 p.m.

Tyga wants to follow “the parties’ mutual agreement on holidays,” the filing states. It comes after Chyna—real name Angela White—filed for joint custody in August and requested child support from the rapper. Currently, King primarily lives with his father.

Chyna responded to Tyga’s recent filing, claiming to be “shocked” by his attempt for sole legal and physical custody of their son.

“I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him,” she told E! News in a statement.

“I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life.”

According to Chyna, she’s blindsided by Tyga’s filing and believes it harms their son more than helps him.

“I do not know where all of this is coming from. It’s all very sad and definitely not what is best for King,” she continued.

“In a perfect world, Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King’s life.”

Chyna —who also shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex-Rob Kardashian—has said she only communicates with Tyga through nannies. When news of Chyna’s request for joint custody hit the press over the summer, Tyga left a comment in The Shade Room’s comments telling his ex, “10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”

The legal battle comes as Chyna attempts to rebuild her image. She has shared her journey to dissolve her fillers, remove her BBL, and return to using her real name in an attempt to clean up her brand.