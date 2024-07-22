Entrepreneur Helps Other Small Business Owners Through Innovative Franchising Model

In 2018, BLACK ENTERPRISE readers were introduced to HaKika Wise, founder and CEO of Kika Stretch Studio franchise. Fast forward, now Wise’s company has six locations across four states. Wise has expanded her reach in the franchise world, helping other small business owners to become franchisors by converting their businesses into franchises.

With the launch of Black Box Franchising, Wise is partnering with fellow entrepreneurs Daren Hawthorne and Jae Sims. Hawthorne will act as president and Sims as COO. Together, they have pioneered a groundbreaking program that guides Black entrepreneurs in transforming their small businesses into franchises, all for less than $40 a day. BE was excited to hear more about what Black Box Franchising is offering and how they can convert businesses into franchises at such a low cost.

What made you focus on turning small business owners into franchisors?

I was alarmed by the rate of small businesses permanently shuttering. Watching dreams and hard work dissolve was heartbreaking. This pressing issue ignited a passion in me to find a sustainable solution. The challenges these businesses face — overwhelming operational costs, market uncertainties, and the isolation of going it alone — can feel insurmountable. I knew we needed a model that provided not just survival, but a path to thriving.

That’s when the idea of franchising crystallized as a powerful solution. By turning small business owners into franchisors, I’m giving them a chance to expand their reach and stabilize their operations through a proven, scalable model.

At Black Box Franchising, we don’t just help businesses become franchisors; we teach them what it means to thrive as one. When I was becoming a franchisor, I realized there was a significant gap in understanding what that role truly entailed. That’s why I developed a comprehensive course embedded in our program. This course covers everything from the legal and operational frameworks to branding and scaling strategies.

We believe in the power of community and shared success. By integrating small businesses into a larger network of franchises, we create a support system where knowledge, resources, and successes are shared. This collaborative approach significantly reduces the isolation and pressure that small business owners often face.

What are the services Black Box offers that facilitate small businesses becoming franchises at such an affordable rate?

We are helping them learn the art of branding and scaling through franchising. We have also added a built-in course that educates them about the franchising world and what it means to be a franchisor. We are using Black Box Franchising to help educate and lift up small businesses across America.

We offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to transform small businesses into successful franchises. Our services include Branding and Marketing Support, Franchise Development, Training Programs, Financial Guidance, Community and Certification.

Making these services affordable is a key part of our mission. We achieve this through multiple strategies using Economies of Scale, Streamlined Processes, and Technology Integration.

What are the most important considerations a business owner needs to understand before going down the path to becoming a franchisor?

Deciding to become a franchisor is a significant step that requires careful consideration and planning. There are ten elements we consider: is it a proven business model, can you provide comprehensive training and support, understanding the legal and regulatory requirements, do you have the financial investment required, brand consistency, effective marketing strategies, operational systems, community and culture, long-term commitment, and risk management.

By carefully considering these factors and preparing thoroughly, business owners can set themselves up for success as franchisors. At Black Box Franchising, we guide business owners through each of these critical steps, providing the expertise and support they need to build a thriving franchise network. Our mission is to help businesses scale sustainably, creating lasting success and opportunities for growth.

I understand that you have eight emerging franchisors in the pipeline – congratulations! How long does it take to go from independent business to franchisor using the Black Box program?

Thank you! We’re excited to announce that we now have nine emerging franchisors in our pipeline. Each one of these businesses has a unique story and potential, and we are thrilled to help them on their journey to becoming successful franchisors.

The timeline from independent business to franchisor can vary depending on several factors, but generally, it takes about six to 12 months through the Black Box program. At Black Box Franchising, we understand that every business is different, and so are their needs. That’s why we create custom plans tailored to each business owner.

We also offer flexible payment plans and financing options to make our services accessible to businesses at different stages of development. Our team provides ongoing financial guidance and support to help them navigate the complexities of franchising without overwhelming their budget.

Does Black Box provide other services outside of converting businesses to franchises?

Absolutely. At Black Box Franchising, our mission extends beyond simply converting businesses into franchises. We offer a range of services designed to support and elevate small businesses at various stages of their journey.

One of our key services is franchise placement. We help brands that are already franchised find qualified candidates to join their network. Our goal is to create pathways for aspiring entrepreneurs to own and operate successful franchises, thereby promoting economic empowerment within our communities.

In addition to franchising services, we offer a comprehensive suite of business support services, including Business Development, Branding and Marketing, Training and Education, Financial Planning and Management, Franchise Sales and Matching, Trademark Services, and Community Building.

By offering these diverse services, Black Box Franchising ensures that businesses have the comprehensive support they need to achieve their full potential, whether they are looking to franchise or simply strengthen their existing operations

