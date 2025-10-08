Buy Out These Black Brands Before Amazon ‘Prime Day’ Ends

Each October Amazon rolls out its Prime Day now branded as Prime Big Deal Days, a 48‑hour, members‑only shopping sprint. In 2025, the event ran Oct. 7- 8. During this short window, limited‑time price cuts pop up across a mix of categories: fashion and beauty, home furnishings, tech and beyond. Here are a few Black‑led brands, that have a decent discount and are worth both a look and a purchase.

BLK & Bold Coffee

BLK & Bold Coffee, founded by Pernell and Rod is a specialty coffee brand that leans into its mission channeling five percent of profits into youth and community initiatives. In Prime or Amazon promotions the company has rolled out discounts and bundled offers, for both its coffee and tea lines. When October’s Prime Days arrive, keep an eye on the “Coffee & Beverage” section or Amazon’s “and “Buy Black” tags to spot their listings. Because coffee is a consumable that’s light to ship it often makes for a gift‑ready bundle.

The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar is a makeup line that rolls out vegan, cruelty‑free lipsticks and face products. It often slips in 25 % off deals in its past promo for Prime events. Keep an eye on the beauty and cosmetics sections throughout the rest of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days window.

Lemlem

Lemlem, founded by Liya Kebede, delivers artisan‑crafted textiles, vacation‑ready apparel and produced goods made in Africa. Items range between dresses, linen pants, knitwear and home items most of them. Perfect for days in‑between seasons. Discounts typically appear during Prime Big Deal Days. Summer and resort pieces see the cuts—while early fall clearance events move out the season’s stock. Lemlem’s official webshop and a network of retailers carry the line. Examine the reviews. Confirm the product’s authenticity when the listing appears on Amazon or through a third‑party vendor.

Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies’ lineup includes everything from vellies and breezy sandals, to boots and sleek mules and it also offers bags and other accessories. To illustrate, the Brother’s Scan N Cut Tote Bag retails at $99 on Amazon.

Andrea Iyamah

Andrea Iyamah, a designer whose repertoire includes dresses, swimwear, resort wear and cover‑ups often lets many of its pieces drift into discount mode yielding price cuts. The Naru one‑piece swimsuit serves as a textbook example: once carrying a sticker near $280, it now fetches $168. Meanwhile the brand’s bikini assortment sprawls across a price spectrum from $105 all the way down to $26.25.

Mother’s Shea by Eu’Genia

Mother’s Shea by Eu’Genia is a body and skin care item that carries whipped shea butter. It currently has a discount of about 16% on Amazon, where it’s priced at $25 instead of the original $30.



