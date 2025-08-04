News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black British Man Gets Mysteriously Sick And Dies During Hair Transplant Prep At Turkey Clinic The clinic issued a statement confirming the patient passed all necessary testing before mysteriously becoming unwell.







A Black British man has died after getting mysteriously sick during his hair transplant at a clinic in Turkey.

Martyn Latchman traveled from his home in Milton Keynes, England, to Turkey for the hair transplant. The former teacher-turned-defense contractor traveled to Eastern Europe for the popular procedure. According to The Guardian, the transplant typically costs around $1,700.

However, the relatively safe medical trip turned fatal, as Latchman fell mysteriously ill during preparation for the procedure. He went to a clinic run by Dr Cinik, who claims to have completed the procedure successfully over 70,000 times, including for multiple soccer stars.

Once his health became in jeopardy, the 38-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital. However, he died there hours later in the intensive care unit. Now, Turkey and the United Kingdom are investigating what happened.

The clinic stated it was “deeply saddened” by the death of their returning client. It disclosed that he had come in for a follow-up procedure after getting a transplant in 2024. The statement also shared that the clinic followed the necessary steps and tests to ensure Latchman could undergo the procedure.

“Prior to the second operation, all necessary medical evaluations and tests (including blood work, chest X-ray, ECG, etc) were carried out thoroughly and without omission, just as they were during the first procedure,” explained Dr. Cinik’s clinic. “These assessments were conducted under the supervision of an anaesthesiologist, and the patient was cleared for surgery.

The clinic also emphasized that Latchman’s medical emergency struck before the procedure began.

“However, before the hair transplant procedure began and during the preparatory phase, the patient unexpectedly became unwell for reasons that are still unknown.”

Hims, a telehealth company, detailed that deaths from hair transplant surgery remain extremely rare. They asserted that most complications, if any, stem from issues during and after the procedure itself.

Despite the loss, the man’s loved ones remember Latchman as an inspiring man. Before leaving the teaching profession, he served as an assistant headteacher at Goldington Academy in Bedford. His brother, Yashley Latchman, also expressed remorse for the death of his brother.

“Rest in Peace, my brother,” he wrote alongside a photo of the siblings working out. “You will forever be my source of inspiration and motivation. Thanks for everything. Will miss u loads.”

According to the U.K. Foreign Office, Latchman’s body was flown back to his native country as local law enforcement continues to share updates.

The clinic’s statement added, “All relevant medical documentation related to this incident has been submitted to the appropriate authorities, and judicial bodies are currently investigating the matter.”

RELATED CONTENT: TikTok-Fueled Boycott Exposes Deep Divide Between Black Americans and Africans; It’s Time To Knock It Off