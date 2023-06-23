‘High Times’ Black CannaBusiness Program In Its 2nd Year Of Educating Black Cannibas Entrepreneurs

One program is making it its responsibility to see more Black entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry.

The Black CannaBusiness CEO Intensive Program is a free six-week executive program that features virtual and in-person workshops and training sessions, Forbes reports. Topics for the courses range from risk management and leadership to finance and marketing/sales. Sponsored by heavyweight cannabis operator, Parallel, the program debuted in April 2022 in Boston but has circulated to other major cities, including Chicago, Denver, Tampa, and Pittsburgh.

Created by Black CannaBusiness or BCB, the program has worked with over 100 minority and Black entrepreneurs, highlighting the importance of community building, which program co-founder and instructor Brandon Wyatt says is the key to a successful business. “No business can survive in isolation,” Wyatt said. “Through our Black CannaBusiness Mastermind experience, participants are able to reestablish the vital business ecosystems and community trust, which has been intentionally altered by the ‘war on drugs.’”

Both Wyatt and Co-Founder Todd Hughes have experience in the offered courses. Hughes is a serial entrepreneur and community organizer, and Wyatt is a business attorney, so they know what it takes to make it in this industry; being supported by Parallel is just the icing on the cake. James Jackson, Parallel’s senior director of Social Equity, says they were “honored” to work with so many entrepreneurs across the country. Entering year number two of the program is exciting as it’s important to “reach a new class of entrepreneurs now that we’ve established a track record of success,” according to Benzinga.

The program is open to cannabis business owners of color, and owners of all levels are encouraged to apply, but there are a few requirements. There is a time commitment of 65 hours as participants must attend mandatory in-person workshops in their region and be willing to participate in group training sessions, homework, and group assignments.

Applications for Black CannaBusiness open on July 7.