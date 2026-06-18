Politics by Selena Hill Black Census Project To Poll Record Number Of Black Americans Amid Economic And Civil Rights Concerns The 2026 Black Census Project aims to gather insights from 300,000 Black Americans as communities confront economic uncertainty, voting rights rollbacks, and growing political unrest







As Black communities across the country grapple with economic instability, attacks on diversity initiatives, and growing concerns over voting rights, the 2026 Black Census Project is launching its largest survey effort yet to better understand the priorities and future vision of Black Americans.

The initiative, led by the Black Futures Lab, aims to collect responses from 300,000 Black Americans this year, making it one of the largest surveys focused specifically on Black communities in U.S. history, reports TheGrio. Originally launched in 2018 by Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, the Black Census Project was designed to gather data from Black communities to help shape public policy and political agendas. Organizers say this year’s survey arrives during a particularly urgent moment, as Black voters face mounting political and economic challenges nationwide.

“This year’s survey is more forward-looking and rooted in Black dreams,” Alexsis Rodgers, managing director of strategy and impact at Black Futures Lab, told TheGrio. Rodgers said the project is focused not only on documenting the struggles Black Americans face, but also on understanding what Black communities believe the future of government, economic opportunity, and political power should look like.

The survey comes amid renewed national debate over voting rights and Black political representation following recent legal and legislative battles in several Southern states. Civil rights advocates have raised alarms over redistricting efforts and court rulings that critics say weaken protections once guaranteed under the Voting Rights Act, reports The Guardian.

According to Black Futures Lab, previous editions of the Black Census Project directly influenced policy proposals related to housing affordability, healthcare, and economic equity. This year’s survey explores broader structural questions, including whether Americans still trust the two-party system, whether the Electoral College should be reformed, and what role government should play in addressing racial and economic inequality.

Rodgers said the project is ultimately about reclaiming the ability to imagine a stronger future despite present-day hardships.

“We’re under so much attack that it’s robbing us of the space and the freedom to dream,” she told TheGrio.

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