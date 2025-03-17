News by Kandiss Edwards U.S. Black Chambers Names Chesley Maddox-Dorsey 2025 ‘Woman Of Influence’ Maddox-Dorsey, the CEO of American Urban Radio Networks, was one of 50 honorees.







Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, CEO of American Urban Radio Networks, the largest Black woman-owned radio network in the United States, has been named one of the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce’s Power 50 Women of Influence, Radio Online reports.

Maddox-Dorsey began her career as a banker focused on the radio industry. She eventually went into entrepreneurship, where she led major acquisitions. The founding of A Wonder Media Company positioned Maddox-Dorsey as a key player in Black media ownership.

In 2018, she acquired American Urban Radio Networks (AURN) and Superadio Network, a top-ranked syndicator of audio content. Maddox-Dorsey later became a shareholder in Blackstar Communications. She is now president and CEO of Access 1 Communications, which owns more than two dozen radio affiliates

“The chance to lead a buyout of two well-known but neglected B2B brands was irresistible,” she said. “I loved the potential of infusing new ideas and talent into AURN, which had become a shadow of its former self. I knew that between Superadio and AURN’s distribution network, we had a strong foundation.”

An Oberlin College graduate, Maddox-Dorsey champions the importance of preserving Black media spaces. Her acquisitions aim to keep Black audiences informed and engaged across multiple platforms.

“Media remains a vital part of our country’s infrastructure, though the components continue to evolve,” she said in a statement. “Broadcasting’s reach in the African American community is still powerful and complements streaming, podcasting, and other forms of digital media.”

Through her leadership, Maddox-Dorsey helps some of the largest media networks speak directly to Black culture, from hip-hop to gospel audiences.

Maddox-Dorsey prioritizes mentorship and believes in empowering young talen, but she maintains that leadership starts at the top.

“Be a collector of talent as you build your team and your village,” she advised entrepreneurs and hiring managers. “You are responsible for the outcome of the people who work for you, so be serious and intentional.”

