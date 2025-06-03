Technology by Stacy Jackson Black Churches 4 Digital Equity Coalition To Host National Juneteenth Digital Opportunity Bible Study National Juneteenth Digital Opportunity Bible Study will connect communities from coast to coast in a mission to advance digital equity.







Worship is taking an innovative turn this Juneteenth as Black Churches 4 Digital Equity Coalition prepares to celebrate legacy, innovation and empowerment at its National Juneteenth Digital Opportunity Bible Study.

To equip Black communities with essential skills for navigating an increasingly digital society, the coalition is committed to ensuring that Black churches continue to play a vital role in guiding their congregations through the complexities of today’s society. Dr. Fallon Wilson, Vice President of Policy at the Multicultural Media, Telecom, and Internet Council, stated in a press release that Black churches serve as community anchors. “The gap between those with access to technology and those without has become more apparent, influencing areas such as education, health, employment, and the ability to maintain connections with others,” Wilson said.

To connect communities and advance digital equity, sponsors and partners with Black Churches 4 Digital Equity have curated the digital bible study for attendees to immerse themselves in educational workshops and interactive sessions designed to provide access to training and resources focused on digital literacy, technology, and workforce preparation. In-person and virtual workshops will invite the community to expand knowledge on artificial intelligence, data privacy, Public Interest Technology, tech careers, cybersecurity and other digital skills. The coalition’s Digital Opportunity Bible Study Toolkit will provide participants with a mini-workforce lesson plan.

“Recognizing the critical role Black churches play in their communities and their mission to serve, Black Churches 4 Digital Equity Coalition believes they must be involved in significant initiatives such as the Juneteenth National Digital Opportunity Bible Study to empower and equip Black communities with workforce development skills for an AI-driven job market,” Wilson said.

Attendees of the 2025 National Juneteenth Digital Opportunity Bible Study will experience uplifting musical performances in celebration of Juneteenth and gain insights from a lineup of keynote speakers which include: Dr. Wilson; Bishop Charles H. Ellis, III, Senior Pastor of Greater Grace Temple of David; Rev. Traci Blackmon, CEO & Founder of HopeBuilds, LLC; among others.

Embrace the spirit of Juneteenth and community advancement from coast to coast as Greater Grace Temple of David and Bishop co-hosts the National Juneteenth Digital Opportunity Bible Study in Detroit, Michigan, on June 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST. Event sessions will be streamed online via Zoom and hosted by Minister Grant-King, Associate Pastor of Ebenezer Everywhere. Register now!

