Black Students Who Discovered 'Impossible' Proof Of Pythagorean Theorem Develop 9 More Solutions In 2022, Ne'Kiya Jackson and Calcea Johnson were able to prove that trigonometry can prove the theorem.







Two Black students continue to showcase their prowess in math. The young women from Louisiana have found nine more solutions to the Pythagorean theorem after discovering proof to the problem in a way once considered impossible.

In 2022, Ne’Kiya Jackson and Calcea Johnson were able to prove that trigonometry can prove the theorem. According to Live Science, trigonometry “lays out how the sides, lengths, and angles in a triangle are related, and as such, the discipline often includes expressions of the Pythagorean theorem.”

The college students found this proof despite the long-held belief that the math practice was based on the assumption the theorem was true. The American Mathematical Society officially recognized that the solution held up to peer review on Oct. 23.

Now, they are discovering new solutions to the problem while still using trigonometry to do so. On their publishing accomplishment, Johnson referred to the honor as “mind-blowing.” Johnson is studying environmental engineering at Louisiana State University.

“To have a paper published at such a young age — it’s really mind-blowing,” shared Johnson in a statement to the publication. “I am very proud that we are both able to be such a positive influence in showing that young women and women of color can do these things.”

The duo was able to use a result of trigonometry called the Law of Sines, to avoid circular reasoning, a failure of logic that initially prevented enthusiasts from proving the theorem with the mathematical branch. Expanding upon their findings, the co-eds found four new ways to prove the theorem, in addition to a novel method that included five more proofs.

“I didn’t think it would go this far,” added Jackson, who studies pharmacology at the Xavier University of Louisiana. “I was pretty surprised to be published.”

The young women also presented evidence of the two ways to show trigonometry and its functions of sine and cosine. Instead of conflating the two, the ratios can be presented through a trigonometric method or one that uses polynomials of complex numbers.

Math enthusiasts can read the full paper, which describes all their latest proofs, now.

