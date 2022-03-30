Black Construction Firm Gains Over $80.3 Million From New Atlanta Water Project

After helping finish the reportedly largest water supply project ever in Georgia, H.J. Russell & Co. significantly boosted its revenues and potentially positioned itself to line up such future deals.

On Tuesday, CEO Michael Russell was among executives discussing the joint venture partnership between PC Construction and Russell and its work on the City of Atlanta Water Supply Program. The expansion of the city’s raw water storage capacity will provide Atlanta with a reliable supply of drinking water for the next 100 years and boost its raw water reserve from three days to over 30 days.

Russell says his firm had a 25% stake in the $321.3 million, five-year project from a revenue and profitability viewpoint. In the new revenue stream, the company harvested over $80.3 million during the lifetime of the project, based on a BLACK ENTERPRISE analysis.