News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Viral Video Shows Black Customer Dealing With Hostile Aldi Employees Who Accused Her Of Stealing Staff at an Aldi grocery store in Ramsey, Minnesota, are facing criticism after an employee appeared to accuse a Black customer of stealing.







Staff at an Aldi grocery store in Ramsey, Minnesota, are facing criticism after an employee appeared to accuse a Black customer of stealing.

The incident was captured in a more than three-minute video posted on TikTok by a user named Wendy B. The footage shows a tense exchange between her and two store clerks, one of whom appeared to question why her receipt showed only two items despite her having a cart full of groceries.

However, the video also shows the shopper holding a receipt totaling more than $109, indicating she had paid for everything in her cart.

After asking to see the date on the receipt—which confirmed the customer had paid for all the items that day—the clerk questioned why the receipt wasn’t shown earlier when she first asked.

“You just accused me of stealing,” the customer shot back.

Another store clerk stepped in to try to resolve the situation. After reviewing the customer’s receipt, he told her she was free to leave.

“You’re good,” the male clerk stated.

But the visibly upset customer demanded to know why the employee she first spoke with had accused her of stealing and behaved in what she described as a “hostile” manner.

The male clerk urged the customer to leave, saying the staff had already had a “long day.” As she continued demanding accountability for being accused of stealing, he pushed her cart toward the exit, which only heightened her frustration.

After she posted the video on TikTok—where it has received more than four million views—many viewers tagged Aldi in the comments and called for the employees involved to be fired.

“Aldi they better be fired,” one user wrote.

“I’ve neverrrr had my receipt CHECKED AT ALDI! they don’t even have BAGS,” added another user.

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