Sports by Jameelah Mullen Black College Football Player Withdraws From School Amid Racist Threats The former Aurora University student forfeited his $60K scholarship after leaving the school, citing safety concerns.







A Black college football player says he was forced to leave his former school and team after facing racism from his teammates.

Brook Williams, 18, a former student at Aurora University, said that two of his teammates called him racial slurs and made threatening comments referencing George Floyd. Williams expressed his disappointment with the negative experience at his top-choice school.

“I was so stuck on Aurora and like the picture they painted of the brotherhood,” the athlete told ABC News 7. But Williams said that he learned that the “brotherhood” didn’t apply to him.

Williams said he moved in with a teammate’s family to save time commuting to school, where he experienced harassment from other teammates at the house.

“One of my teammates had called me the n-word and was like, ‘You better not go in my room,’” the teen told ABC 7 News.

When one of his teammates mentioned George Floyd, Williams took it as a threat and reported the incident to the school.

Aurora University initiated an investigation and interviewed multiple witnesses.

The school’s report, obtained by ABC7 News, determined that the “conduct is found to constitute hostile environment harassment based on race.” However, the University did not release the names of the accused due to federal privacy laws.

“While federal law prevents the university from sharing details about specific student or employee matters, including internal investigations or outcomes, the university follows established policies and procedures when reviewing and evaluating reports such as these to ensure an expeditious and thorough review,” The school said in a statement per ABC 7 News.

Williams and the two accused players remained on the team during the investigation. According to the victim’s mother, Aisha Williams, the coach allegedly told players to “be humble” and that the situation would “blow over.”

Although the school confirmed that the 18-year-old faced a hostile environment, the university has not specified whether the accused students faced any repercussions for their actions.

Williams decided to leave the team and the school and never played in a game. The former Aurora University student said he sometimes struggles with self-doubt because of the incident. Still, he is relying on his family’s support and looks forward to taking his talent to another team in the future.

The family said they are talking with the NAACP and plan to take legal action against the University in the upcoming weeks.

RELATED CONTENT: Inaugural Artist In Residence Dr. Yaba Blay and Most Incredible Studio Create ‘The BAMBOO,’ Elevating Icon to Cultural Artifact