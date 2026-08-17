(Photo: Getty Images) Business by Black Enterprise Alfred Edmond Jr. Warns Entrepreneurs Against Flawed Business Partnership Pitches The primary catalyst for failed collaboration stems from relying on passive exposure rather than mutual revenue generation.







In a candid commentary on corporate collaborations, BLACK ENTERPRISE Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer Alfred Edmond Jr. issues a direct warning to entrepreneurs regarding the pervasive misinterpretation of a strategic business partnership. Edmond details how nearly 90% of outreach to media executives fails because founders prioritize empty promises of brand visibility over measurable, bottom-line value. By mistaking marketing amplification for genuine economic alignment, ill-prepared companies often burn bridges rather than secure collaborative growth opportunities.

Edmond speaks to this common faux pas as he breaks down a few elements to help you do better.

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