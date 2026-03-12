Black Enterprise CEO Earl ‘Butch’ Graves Jr. Delivers Powerful Call To Action During Opening Remarks At Women Of Power Legacy Awards

Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. delivered a pointed call to action during his opening remarks at the 2026 Legacy Awards Gala, marking the 20th anniversary of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit.

Addressing a room of executives, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders, Graves celebrated two decades of honoring Black women’s leadership while warning that the current climate threatens hard-won progress.

“It is my honor and pleasure to welcome you to the Legacy Awards Gala for our 20-year milestone of the one and only Women of Power Summit,” Graves said. “At Black Enterprise, we will always celebrate the persistence, creativity, determination, diligence, genius, integrity and faith we draw upon to succeed every day of our lives.”

But the president and CEO of BE said the moment demands more than celebration. Graves noted that the broader environment has grown increasingly hostile to the ambitions of Black Americans—particularly Black women in the workforce.

“We cannot ignore the fact that the current environment has become undeniably hostile to the ambitions of Black people—and especially Black women,” Graves said. “More than 300,000 Black women became unemployed or left the workforce between February and July 2025 alone.”

The Legacy Awards recognize the achievements of prominent women whose careers have reshaped industries and opened doors for future generations. Among the figures highlighted in the event’s commemorative magazine are trailblazers such as former Xerox CEO and chairman Ursula Burns, legendary singer Dionne Warwick and former White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Graves framed the moment as a test of leadership across corporate America.

“To those of you on boards and in executive suites, regardless of your race or gender: you know what is happening is wrong for your shareholders, employees and customers,” he said. “It is unacceptable to be present but silent. Silence equals complicity.”

He urged executives to speak out against the growing backlash targeting diversity, equity and opportunity initiatives.

“It’s time for you to stand up and speak up and say: enough,” Graves said.

The summit’s mission, he emphasized, extends beyond recognition ceremonies and networking opportunities. Graves challenged attendees to view their influence through the lens of generational responsibility.

“These extraordinary times require extraordinary women—and extraordinary action,” he said. “What we do here is about more than being present. It’s about doubling down on the purpose and mission of the Women of Power Summit.”

Graves closed by asking attendees to imagine how history will judge today’s moment.

“One day your grandchildren will ask what you were doing during this time of backlash against diversity and equal opportunity in America,” he said. “Will you have nothing to offer—or will you have used your voice, exercised your influence and taken a stand?”

