Ed Gordon, President of Ed Gordon Media, moderated multiple panels at the 2025 National Urban League Conference. Video by Kenneth Meeks Long-time XCEL Summit for Men Host Ed Gordon Pays Tribute to Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr.







A proud native of Detroit, Ed Gordon always knew he wanted to be a broadcast journalist. While he would mimic local newscasters when he was a junior in high school, it wasn’t until a college professor encouraged him to actually look into the profession. He did. He became a cub reporter at a local PBS station. And from there, he rose to be his hometown correspondent. While most African Americans have watched him make the leap to national prominence on BET News, he’s been a friend of BLACK ENTERPRISE for decades as a former host of the “Our World with Black Enterprise” television show and a recurring host at the XCEL Summit for Men. His message to young Black men is to “believe in yourself.” His pioneering work opened the doors in journalism for many more African Americans. As a 2024 XCEL Summit Honoree, Gordon returns to host the 10th anniversary of the Summit this year. In this video clip from his acceptance speech that year, Gordon pays tribute to BE Founder Earl G. Graves Sr.

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