Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Entrepreneur Unveils First-Ever Heated Cake Stand—Revolutionizing How Desserts Are Served Velvera is now available for purchase from VelveraWarm.com and Amazon, with continued product development and scaling underway.







At just 25 years old, Cortrell Winkfield is redefining how desserts are served and experienced with the launch of Velvera, the world’s first heated cake stand designed to keep cakes, pastries, and baked goods warm while on display.

He says that the concept first came to him in a dream when he was 22 years old. In the dream, he saw his grandmother placing a pineapple upside-down cake onto a glowing digital cake stand. He woke up immediately, wrote down the vision, and began developing the idea that would eventually become Velvera. From that moment, Cortrell took action, filing over 11 patents to protect the innovation and bring the concept to life.

Velvera combines elegance and functionality, offering a sleek cake display with built-in warming technology and adjustable temperature control. The product is designed for both home and professional use, allowing bakers, hosts, and businesses to elevate presentation while maintaining optimal serving temperature.

“This isn’t just a product-it’s a new category,” he says. “Velvera is about creating an experience. When people see it, they immediately understand the value.”

The brand has already gained national attention, appearing on The Tamron Hall Show and being covered by WAVE News in Louisville, following viral traction on social media. With its cordless, rechargeable capability and modern design, Velvera is positioned as both a functional kitchen innovation and a premium lifestyle brand. The company aims to expand into retail, hospitality, and event spaces, with plans to grow beyond a single product into a full ecosystem of elevated serving solutions.

Velvera is now available for purchase from VelveraWarm.com and Amazon, with continued product development and scaling underway.

Previously posted on Blacknews.com

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