Black Entrepreneur State Fair Returns To Lake Street For Year 6

A weeklong celebration of Black-owned businesses, cultural pride, and community strength will take over Lake Street this summer as the 6th Annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair (BESF) kicks off Aug. 10–16, 2025. Created by the Shelby sisters, the event, held at 920 E. Lake Street, will showcase Minnesota’s Black entrepreneurs, artists, and innovators—many of whom have built their work in the face of systemic challenges.

The fair was founded by sisters Destinee and Keandrea Shelby in the aftermath of the protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Out of that period of nationwide grief and unrest, they saw an urgent need to support local Black-owned businesses.

“Each morning, as our city was hurting, we came together to feed, care for, and lift our neighbors,” the sisters said in a statement.

“We realized how many small businesses were struggling. So, we created a space where they could shine, connect, and grow together.”

Over the past six years, the BESF has grown into a safe, nonpartisan hub for economic opportunity and community connection.

Destinee and Keandrea Shelby promoted the announcement on Instagram with a video posted on June 6.

The post was backed by Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” instrumental and captioned, “We can’t wait to welcome our community back to Midtown for another powerful celebration of Black excellence, creativity, and culture. Bring your friends, your family – and your love for the culture.”

Beyond offering a platform for entrepreneurs, the event promotes financial literacy, wealth-building, and mutual support within Minnesota’s Black community, aiming to bridge the disparity gap in networking.

This year’s fair will feature a diverse lineup of vendors selling beauty, fashion, wellness, and tech products; live performances from local musicians; workshops and panels designed to help small businesses thrive; and plenty of food—from L&D BBQ and Good Vibes African Cuisine to Grin & Grub, Brunch Vibes by J. Promotions, and Wake & Roll. Streetwear fans can browse brands like Bag Legends and other up-and-coming designers.

Tickets are $12.89 and available on Eventbrite.

For the Shelby sisters, the mission has never changed. “Together, we can help bridge the financial gap,” they said. “This is more than a fair—it’s a movement.”

