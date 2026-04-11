Travel and Leisure by Black Enterprise Black Festivals To Tap Into This April: Where Culture And Celebration Collide These events serve as powerful economic engines for their host cities, effectively circulating dollars back into local neighborhoods.







Mark your calendars. The arrival of spring kick starts a season of vibrant communal and outdoor activities nationwide. These festivals serve as powerful economic engines for their host cities, effectively circulating dollars back into local neighborhoods while acting as vital pillars for cultural preservation.

Get ready to experience these high-impact April festivals that celebrate the intersection of heritage, culinary arts, and entrepreneurship, alongside world-class music and literature across Black communities.

1. Black Effect Podcast Festival

Atlanta, Georgia/ April 25

Taking place at Pullman Yards, this one-day powerhouse event strengthens Black digital storytelling at the intersection of media technology and ownership. Founded by media mogul Charlamagne Tha God in partnership with iHeartMedia, the festival unites visionaries and entrepreneurs for critical discussions on AI, wealth building, and the future of the Black media landscape.

2. Nashville Black Market Food Festival

Nashville, Tennessee/ April 11–12

The Nashville Black Farmers’ Market hosts this high-octane marketplace that combines culinary excellence with economic empowerment. By connecting Black chefs and small business owners with intentional consumers, this event serves as a premier model for circulating the Black dollar and scaling local business incubation.

3. Charlotte African American Festival

Charlotte, North Carolina/April 18

Celebrating its 13th year of cultural leadership, this 10-hour experience explores African American heritage inside the Carole Hoefener Center. Through a strategic mix of live performances and business exhibits, the festival invites families and creatives to engage with legacy narratives and future industry advancements.

4. Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival

Tampa, Florida/April 25–26

This two-day cultural staple uses music as a primary draw to fuel local tourism and community reinvestment. Complemented by high-traffic food vendors and professional programs, it stands as one of the Southeast’s top African American celebrations, driving significant economic impact to the Tampa Bay area every spring.

5. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

New Orleans, Louisiana/April 23–May 3

Commonly known as Jazz Fest, this world-renowned institution celebrates Black musical traditions and the enduring power of Creole culture. Held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, it features global headliners and local legends, serving as a masterclass in cultural preservation and international brand equity.

6. Chocolate City Literature Festival

Washington, D.C./April 25–26

Located in the heart of the nation’s capital, this gathering creates a dedicated space for Black authors, industry executives, and publishers to scale their reach. By centering independent voices through high-level panels, the festival strengthens the literary ecosystem and highlights the expanding market for Black-owned publishing.

7. CubaCaribe Festival

San Francisco, California/April 10–19

Marking 20 years of artistic excellence, CubaCaribe showcases Afro-Caribbean dance and traditions as a bridge for global diaspora connections. The event unites the stories of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Haitian heritage, demonstrating the massive cultural capital of Afro-Latin performing arts.

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