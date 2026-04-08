Lifestyle by Janee Bolden Keith Lee Waives Vendor Fees for Inaugural FamiLee Day Festival, Creating New Opportunities for Local Food Businesses The one-day event will bring together a mix of food, music, and family-friendly experiences.







Keith Lee is turning his influence into impact, announcing that he will waive all food vendor fees for his inaugural FamiLee Day festival in New Orleans.

Set for May 16 at the UNO Lakefront Festival Grounds, the one-day event will bring together a mix of food, music, and family-friendly experiences. But it’s Lee’s decision to eliminate vendor fees that is drawing the most attention, particularly among independent restaurant owners who often face steep upfront costs just to participate in festivals.

For many small businesses, those fees can be the difference between showing up and sitting out. By removing that barrier, Lee is opening the door for local vendors to not only participate but to profit more directly from the exposure.

“FamiLee Day is rooted in creating real opportunities for local businesses,” Lee said in a statement. “By eliminating vendor fees, we’re prioritizing the success of our partners and ensuring they can fully benefit from the exposure, community engagement, and economic impact the festival is designed to generate.”

The curated food village is expected to spotlight a range of New Orleans-based eateries, giving them access to a national audience fueled by Lee’s massive social media reach. With more than 17 million followers on TikTok, his influence has already been credited with boosting visibility and revenue for small food businesses, a phenomenon widely referred to as the “Keith Lee effect.”

The festival itself is designed to be more than just a food event. Organizers are planning a full-day experience featuring live performances by artists such as Kirk Franklin, Mannie Fresh, Tobe Nwigwe, and Andra Day, along with carnival rides and family-centered activities.

In an industry where access often comes at a price, waiving vendor fees represents a shift in how creators and entrepreneurs can leverage their platforms to redistribute opportunity. Instead of extracting value from vendors, Lee is positioning the festival as a space where small businesses can build it.

It’s also a strategic extension of his brand. Known for spotlighting under-the-radar restaurants and driving viral traffic to local spots, Lee has built credibility as a trusted voice among both consumers and small business owners. FamiLee Day takes that influence offline, translating digital impact into real-world economic opportunity.

VIP tickets for the inaugural event have already sold out, signaling strong demand and suggesting that Lee’s online audience is ready to show up in person.

As the creator economy continues to evolve, Lee’s approach offers a blueprint for what it looks like when influence meets infrastructure.

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