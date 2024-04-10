Career by Jeffrey McKinney 64% Of Black Gen Zers Adore Their Jobs, Countering Rhetoric From Naysayers Regular communications and meetings between bosses and Gen Zers could lead to improved relationships for both sides.









Whether real or perceived, Gen Zers have been stigmatized for everything from not liking their jobs to being a struggle for bosses to work with.

But new research shows that that narrative is the opposite of what Black Gen Zers and their peers are declaring as they start working. In fact, some 64% of Black Gen Zers report they like or love their job, and 77% state they are good employees to manage.

The findings are linked to a new survey from ResumeBuilder.com, shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. All told, 518 Gen Zers, including 111 Black Americans, were quizzed to get their take on where they work. It found that most of them are optimistic about their jobs, contrary to what has been mentioned publicly, including on social media.

Around 75% of Black Gen Zers reported exerting themselves to build positive relationships with coworkers, while 43% disclosed a fondness for their boss.

Resume Builder’s resume and career strategist Julia Toothacre stated in a news release that people starting new careers are seen as hating their jobs because they usually switch jobs more often.

“What many people fail to realize is that when you’re in your 20s, you’re figuring yourself out and trying different career options to see what you like most.”

Regarding their bosses, 21% of Gen Zers overall report loving their bosses, and 32% report liking them. Some 34% are neutral, while just 10% report not liking their boss. Of those not pleased with their employer, 50% say it’s because managers have bad leadership skills, 39% play favorites, and 23% harass workers, among other findings. However, just 47% speak with bosses to enhance the relationship.

Toothacre says talking and meeting with bosses constantly could potentially alter those dealings for the good.

“Open communication about expectations is the best place to start cultivating a positive relationship with your boss,” says Toothacre. “If your manager isn’t setting meetings with you regularly, then you need to set them.”

Not surprisingly, the survey showed Gen Zers get more job satisfaction the higher their pay is. For those making under $40,000, 57% like or love their job. The percentage of those pleased with their jobs surged to 80% when the salary was $100,000 or higher.

“Money doesn’t buy happiness, but it buys comfort and time. These results reinforce that if you pay people a living wage that supports not only their basic needs but allows them to live their lives, they are likely going to be happier all around,” Toothacre stated.

Check out more details from the survey here.