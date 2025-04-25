News by Kandiss Edwards Black Girl Book Fair Is Coming To Atlanta This Weekend The event will include books, food, dancing, and all-around family fun.







Seven Black women-owned bookstores across metro Atlanta are coming together to host the inaugural Black Girl Book Fair on April 26 at Brave and Kind Bookshop in Decatur.

The event coincides with Independent Bookstore Day and aims to celebrate Black girls, Black literature, and Black culture. The Black Girl Book Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brave and Kind Bookshop, located at 722 West College Avenue in Decatur. The fair will feature a diverse selection of genres, including children’s literature, cookbooks, romance, and Afro-Caribbean titles, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bunnie Hilliard, owner of Brave and Kind Bookshop and the event’s organizer, emphasized the fair’s importance in light of recent efforts to ban certain books.

“We’re in a space right now where they’re trying to rewrite our history and tell us that our history isn’t important by taking us off websites, the shelves in libraries and schools,” Hilliard said. “We’re bringing together literary lovers and Black-owned businesses for a celebration of books, culture, and community.” ​

The family-friendly event will include book giveaways for children, live music, and line dancing. Adults will receive fans to participate in dances like “Boots on the Ground.” Julia Davis, owner of The Book Worm Bookstore, described the fair as “a Frankie Beverly and Maze barbecue with books.”

Cheryl Lee, co-owner of 44th and 3rd Bookseller, sees the fair as an opportunity to showcase the dedication of Black bookstores to promoting literature that reflects their communities.

“It’s a great opportunity to give people in the community a chance to see for themselves what Black bookstores are doing,” Lee said.

Enkeshi El-Amin, owner of A Small Place Bookshop and Boutique, expressed her excitement about participating in the fair.

“It’s a dream to be there, recommending books, sharing space with amazing women, having a party and a family reunion to love on each other,” El-Amin said.

Participating bookstores include Brave and Kind Bookshop, 44th and 3rd Bookseller in West End, online retailer Good Books ATL, All Things Inspirational Giftique, The BookWorm Bookstore in Powder Springs, For Keeps Books on Auburn Avenue, and A Small Place Bookshop and Boutique in Avondale Estates. Admission is free, and more information can be found on the event’s Eventbrite page.

