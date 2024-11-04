Media by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Girl Digital Media Hosts Creators Weekend To Elevate Diverse Influencers The event connected brands and creators to spark new, diverse partnerships.







Black Girl Digital Media brought diverse influencers to network, while shedding light on the struggles they still face within the industry.

Presented by Walt Disney World, The BGD Media’s Inaugural Black Influencer Weekend began Nov. 1 in Atlanta. The organization invited content creators as they discussed the gaps within the creator economy, while pushing for more representation. Developed by CEO Latoya Shambo and CMO Latoya T. Bond, the weekend’s mission sought to provide knowledge for brands and creators. Through this effort, they aim to spark new partnerships that speak to the diversity of the industry.

“Our mission is to harness the power of multicultural marketing while elevating diverse creators,” the powerhouse duo wrote on the post. “By joining forces, we’re able to offer brands innovative strategies that build real, long-lasting connections with diverse communities.”

During the three-day event, over 1,500 attendees were treated to fun and engaging conversations through their VIP Creator game night and Influencer Impact Summit. Speakers included media personality Yandy Smith, beauty and lifestyle creative director Tiarra Monet, and women’s basketball coach Sydney Carter, among others within the media space.

Conversations ranged from balancing work outside of social media, maintaining one’s mental health, and fostering the right partnerships. The weekend capped off with the 3rd Annual Black Girl Digital Awards. Nominees such as Druski, Monet McMichael, and Kai Cenat gained recognition for amplifying their voices in various mediums.

“The importance of this weekend is really just to have a community, a place for creators in the city and around the city,” Shambo said to 11Alive News. “A lot of creators flew in to connect with their peers, to connect directly with brands and platforms, and really just build deeper relationships with each other outside of [Instagram]. The beauty in the creator economy and the creators themselves is that they’re just naturally authentic…”

Moreover, the marketing agency hopes that participants left with a refreshed strength to make their mark in the creator space. For established and emerging influencers, knowing how to build a brand that stands out remains pivotal to their cause.

