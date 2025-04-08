Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Girl Vitamins Announces First Professional Sports Partnership With Atlanta Dream Black Girl Vitamins is championing women athletes and their fans to reach their health goals with vitamin supplements.







Black Girl Vitamins has announced its first sports partnership with the Atlanta Dream to promote women’s wellness and fitness at a greater scale.

Black Girl Vitamins will be a supporting partner for the WNBA team for its upcoming 2025 season. It hopes to drive engagement for fans on and off the court, championing women athletes to reach their health goals with vitamin supplements. The Black women-owned company confirmed the news on social media and in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Home game attendees will receive exclusive wellness gift bags throughout the season filled with some of BGV’s best-selling products. With Atlanta as a key market, BGV hopes to elevate this community while highlighting the importance of vitamin supplementation.

BGV offers multivitamin bundles, collagen peptide powders, and more to help women of color, particularly Black women, with a wide range of health goals. For those struggling with hormonal issues or wanting a boost in their beauty regimens, BGV has solutions to address these concerns holistically.

The No. 1 health and wellness brand for Black women will also be featured quarterly in The Atlanta Dream’s newsletter and website. The partnership addresses systemic health disparities among Black women and encourages new fans to support the team while gaining control of their wellness journey.

BGV began its sports partnership by sponsoring Howard University’s women’s basketball team in 2024. Now, it will take on the professional sports realm to connect with an even wider community through this storied franchise.

Since its launch in 2021, BGV has prided itself on promoting health education and accessibility for its target demographic. Making clear that Black women deserve representation in the supplement industry, they are building new relationships to take this mission to the next level.

This partnership also cements its ties to the Atlanta Dream, the Southeast region’s only WNBA franchise. It will offer greater visibility to BGV’s ongoing mission to get Black women the unique nutrients they need.

The company also funds scholarships for Black women in healthcare and supports Black women athletes. Now, BGV’s legacy continues as it prioritizes this underserved demographic in its wellness vision.

