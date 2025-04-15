Health and Wellness by Mitti Hicks Black Girl Vitamins Sponsors 40+ Double Dutch Club To Promote Wellness Among Black Women As the sponsor, Black Girl Vitamins will provide members with essential vitamins tailored to the specific health needs of Black women. These include Vitamin D3 supplements, which help combat the common issue of Vitamin D deficiency among Black women, and Iron Gummies, which support energy levels and overall vitality.







Two Black-owned businesses are ensuring that Black women get the support they need to stay healthy. Black Girl Vitamins announced it will sponsor the Black-led 40+ Double Dutch Club.

As the official vitamin sponsor, Black Girl Vitamins’ year-long partnership will help 40+ Double Dutch Club’s mission of promoting health, community, and empowerment among Black women through nostalgic fitness activities.

Created in 2016, 40+ Double Dutch Club is for women ages 40 and above who want an exciting, affordable way to tone, burn calories, and improve their physical and mental health. It also allows women to build community by interacting, reliving positive childhood memories, and creating new ones.

“We jump Double Dutch, Chinese rope, hopscotch, hula hoop and play all of the games we did on the playground growing up,” a statement on the official Facebook page reads. “We end every meetup in prayer because we are grateful to God that 20, 30, and 40 years later, we can still JUMP!”

What started as a club in Chicago has expanded into sub-clubs worldwide. The 40+ Double Dutch Club now boasts thousands of members across 30 states and three countries.

As the sponsor, Black Girl Vitamins will provide members with essential vitamins tailored to the specific health needs of Black women. These include Vitamin D3 supplements, which help combat the common issue of Vitamin D deficiency among Black women, and Iron Gummies, which support energy levels and overall vitality.

“These products aim to help 40+ DDC members maintain the stamina and wellness needed to enjoy their active lifestyles fully,” Black Girl Vitamins released in a statement.

Black Girl Vitamins will also be present at five major 40+ DDC events throughout the year so attendees can sample its products, connect with the brand’s team, and learn more about how targeted nutrition can enhance their health and performance.

“This partnership reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to empowering Black women through health and community. By combining movement and nutrition, BGV and 40+ DDC aim to inspire women to embrace aging with confidence and strength.”

