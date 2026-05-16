Uncategorized by Tierra Smith Black Girls In Media Hosts ‘Lights, Camera, Influence’ Summit In Dallas Consistency Helped Build Pour Minds Into A Media Powerhouse







Black Girls in Media is helping women turn social media influence into financial stability.

At the Lights, Camera, Influence Summit on May 3 in Dallas, hundreds of content creators, journalists, entrepreneurs, and students gathered to learn strategies for building a sustainable career in media and content creation.

The fourth annual summit featured two panel discussions: Influence That Pays, with Niyah Gonzalez, Amani Wortham, Chanell Sykes, Erica M., and Faithe Williams, and Power, Pay & Positioning, featuring Majesty Acheampong, Tashara Parker, Peakmill, and Asa Dugger. Hosted by Leah Henry, the experience also included a portrait studio by Orcinus Media, beauty lounge activation by Dhair Boutique, an open bar sponsored by Sir Davis, and Black-owned vendors, including mocktails by Sensori, beverages by Mo Matcha, and skincare & home fragrance by Ngozi Body.

The fireside chat featured BGIM Founder Tasha McCaskiel and Pour Minds co-host Lex P, who reflected on her journey from being a college radio host at Texas Southern University to building one of culture’s most recognizable podcasts alongside best friend and co-host Drea Nicole.

Pour Minds has built a loyal following through relatable girl chat about relationships, music, and navigating life in your 30s, as well as celebrity interviews and viral moments. According to Lex P, the formula behind the podcast’s growth is straightforward: consistency, authenticity, and teamwork.

“You have to train your audience,” said the Orange, Texas, native.

For the past seven years, the duo has consistently released episodes on YouTube every Friday, creating a routine their audience has come to expect.

However, despite talent and grit, revenue can fluctuate.

“There are months where you might make $80,000, and the next month you might wait on two dollars, and then the next six months you make $50,000,” Lex P said. “You have to manage that.”

Behind the scenes, Pour Minds operates with a growing team that includes producers, managers, and interns. Lex P explains that the team must be paid, even if it means going without.

“There is no such thing as a successful person who doesn’t have a team behind them,” said Lex P, who also co-hosts with Drea Nicole the Travel Queens series on BET HER.

Lex P also spoke candidly about being underestimated because of her outspoken personality, something she says many Black women experience regardless of their accomplishments.

“I am used to people underestimating me. I am a Black woman,” she said. “They still underestimate Beyoncé, child. We’re all proving the world wrong, and we’re gonna continue to do it.”

As the fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs, Black women are increasingly building platforms, communities, and businesses independently. In an uncertain economy, creators like Lex P prove that social media influence can create a pathway to financial independence, ownership, and long-term sustainability.

“The same brands that laughed at us have come knocking. Don’t be afraid to walk away. They want us to feel grateful for crumbs — but we deserve the same rates as everyone else,” she said.

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