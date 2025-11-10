Business by Jeffrey McKinney Black Hair Accessories Brand Targets $50M Revenue By 2030 With New Products, Market Expansion The company plans to fund its growth organically through internal cash flow and revenue.







A seasoned Black businesswoman who specializes in hair accessories, Joni Odum was at a crossroads five years ago.

She had to decide whether to let the family business, Firstline Brands, started by her father nearly four decades ago, potentially wither or build on his triumphs by elevating it to a higher level.

She initially joined the Houston-based multicultural hair accessories company in 2002, working in various roles including marketing, sales, distribution, and product development. Odum left an analyst job at healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to run Firstline Brands. That followed her father, Robert A. Bowser, who passed in 2020.

“Taking over Firstline Brands was both pivotal and deeply healing for me. It’s my way of keeping my father’s legacy alive; bringing his vision into fruition and reaching milestones I know would make him incredibly proud. Every achievement feels like honoring a piece of him.”

In general, family business leaders face many obstacles. They often must maneuver, extending a legacy while adjusting to ever-changing market conditions. Plus, disputes over such issues as strategy and money matters can create internal stress, possibly affecting a firm’s operating model and growth prospects.

Odum’s business acumen has helped Firstline Brands achieve much. While revenue was not disclosed, the company calls itself America’s largest Black-owned manufacturer of hair tools and accessories. Under her watch, the company reported a 44% rise in profits and a 32% jump in employee headcount among metrics.

Since emerging as Firstline Brand’s president and CEO, Odum’s actions have included restructuring product development by centering on convenience-forward innovation and design. She has expanded the brand’s reach by connecting with massive, big-box retailers.

Setting itself apart from rivals

The moves could give her firm a competitive edge, as Odum said many other Black beauty brands are wrestling with less funding, reduced shelf-space, and higher tariff costs.

As such, the ambitious entrepreneur is now hoping to capitalize by expanding and pursuing a larger share of the nation’s estimated $23 billion-plus hair accessories market. That business is expected to double in size by 2033.

Presently, Firstline Brands sells over 200 items, including hairbrushes, combs, and maintenance essentials, across a portfolio that includes Evolve, WavEnforcer, and Camryn’s BFF, mainly for textured hair. Its products are customized for many people, including men, women, kids, and frugal shoppers.

Yet Odum has loftier plans that include expanding offerings for women and men over the next few quarters as her firm approaches its 40th anniversary in 2026.

Its new grooming items include a retractable 3-in-1 tool with an edge brush, bristles, and teeth for detangling, smoothing, and edge styling. Another novel product they offer is an oversized, masculine cap for protecting waves, curls, locs, braids, and textured styles. Altogether, the firm is offering at least seven fresh tools; with the items ranging around $5–$13.

Odum credits much of her success to her values, education, and strong work ethic. Her greatest inspiration: Sitting under the tutelage of her father as a child, learning from his leadership, and benefiting from an entrepreneurial spirit he instilled in her. Thus, her guidance as the firm’s leader has been crucial to its resolute growth and product expansion.

Handling challenges while scaling up

Still, the quest was not a cinch. Upon becoming CEO, she said the firm was navigating an unprecedented global pandemic while also dealing with her father’s death. Another big challenge for the firm was pivoting to direct-to-consumer marketing virtually overnight.

“We have always focused on innovating by listening, learning, and responding to their needs. However, we’d never developed a direct connection with our consumer, to ensure they understood who we are and what we stand for as a brand.”

Sizing up current hurdles, Odum said one of the largest is meeting the customer wherever they are on their journey. “As a Black-owned, woman-led business, our mission is rooted in innovation, inclusion, and community. We consider it our responsibility to advocate for their needs and to be present, relevant, and authentic across every touchpoint. We know this customer, because we are this customer.”

Furthermore, the firm has the resources to finance its expansion. “We’re funding our growth organically through internal cash flow and revenue, keeping control of our destiny while we scale,” Odum said.

Looking ahead to future growth prospects

Firstline Brands is targeting $50 million in revenue within the next five years. Odum said the firm has seen 30% revenue growth since she took over leadership.

The gain is projected to come from “aggressive market expansion in both new and existing channels, strategic partnerships with major retailer partners like Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Sally Beauty, and others, and diversifying into new product categories. It’s ambitious, but absolutely achievable.”

