Family Of Black Hiker Who Fell From Volcano Blames Rescue Team for Her Death

News by Jameelah Mullen







Juliana Marins, a 26-year-old Brazilian tourist, was found dead after falling off a cliff during a hike on an active volcano in Indonesia. The news of her death attracted international media attention, but her family believes the death of the hiker was preventable.

A post on Instagram from Marian’s family criticized the Indonesian rescue team, accusing them of not taking proper action during the rescue.

“Juliana suffered great negligence on the part of the rescue team,” the family posted on June 25, as translated by People.

“If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive,” the family’s post continued. “Juliana deserved much more! Now we are going to seek justice for her because that is what she deserves! Don’t give up on Juliana!”

On Saturday, June 21, Marins, a group of friends, and a tour guide set out to hike Mount Rinjani, a volcano over 12,000 feet tall. Around 6:30 a.m., the 26-year-old allegedly slipped and fell off a ridge on the volcano.

Marins initially survived the fall, according to reports. Drone footage showed images of the dancer, where she appeared to be moving. A rescue team tried to reach her, but were stalled by bad weather conditions. When rescuers returned to the spot where they first found Marins, they discovered she had slipped nearly 1,600 feet further into the crater. By the time they sent more drones to find her, Marins was unresponsive.

Marins’ body was reached four days after her fall. Her family confirmed her death.

“With great sadness, we inform you that she did not survive,” Marins’ family said. “We remain very grateful for all the prayers, messages of affection, and support that we have received,” BBC reported.

Marins is one of several people who have died while hiking the volcano. In May 2025, Rennie Bin Abdul Ghani, a 57-year-old Malaysian hiker, died after falling about 328 feet. Kaifat Rafi Mubarrok, 16, also died after falling more than 600 feet.

Authorities have not yet specified the cause of Marin’s death.

