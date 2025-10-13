Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Family Of Artist Who Painted Historic Black Jesus Mural In Detroit Church, Fights To Save Artwork The family of the artist who created the mural are fighting to see if the artwork can be salvaged.







A Detroit community refuses to say goodbye to a historic mural of Black Jesus as the long-time Catholic Church faces a shutdown.

On Oct. 12, St. Charles Lwanga, formerly known as St. Cecilia, held what many deem as its final Mass service. However, many hope that the Black Jesus on its ceiling can find a new home, especially given its historic significance.

Created in 1968 by a local artist, DeVon Cunningham, the piece sought to represent the shifts in the neighborhood. The unveiling became a point of contention amid racial issues on both regional and national scales, including the 1967 civil uprising in Detroit and the overarching Civil Rights Movement.

However, the Black Jesus lies in jeopardy as the Church shuts down. St. Charles Lwanga’s officials say the cost of upkeep, repairs, and dwindling membership leaves them no choice but to close its doors.

Rev. Theodore Parker, the now-retired parish priest, says the building would need a new roof and an upgraded heating system, pricey upgrades that its limited number of parishioners cannot justify. According to The Detroit News, the church only has 200 members.

However, the timelessness of the mural remains. When initially revealed, it sparked praise and backlash, with its own artist receiving death threats. At its heyday, the mural became the cover of Ebony Magazine’s March 1969 issue, with additional coverage on the New York Times as well.

While stopping the church’s closure seems too lofty a fight, one family hopes to salvage the famous mural at least.

“We would love to save it, and we hope there is enough support from the community and others to recognize it should be preserved,” shared Leisa Traylor, Cunningham’s daughter. “At this point, we are really hoping to get more information of what happens to the building.”

However, the building’s decline may have also impacted the quality of the mural. Observers noticed the discoloration on Black Jesus’s robe due to roof leaks. Despite the drawbacks, they hope to find some way to keep the mural for the community’s viewing, as it once represented their place within Detroit and the Catholic Church.

RELATED CONTENT: Publix Allegedly Reneges On Black Book Bash Sponsorship, Denies Email Proof