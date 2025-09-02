News by Sharelle B. McNair Conservative Media Figure Claims Free Speech Violation After Being Booted From Black Joy Fest As videos of her started to circulate across social media, users were laughing at her for her attempt to rattle up a reaction but the spotlight was more so on Black people who engaged with Bennett.







Conservative media personality and gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett tried to cause a scene, claiming her First Amendment rights were being violated after she set up shop at the 5th Annual Black Joy Festival in Orlando, asking seemingly uncomfortable questions to attendees.

The host of the Liberty Hangout channel on YouTube started asking questions to the majority of Black festival attendees in August 2025 switching the vibes from joy to controversy by bringing up the question, “What’s the first word that comes to mind when you hear the name Donald Trump?” and changing the topic to anti-abortion while people were attempting to engage with her about organ and tissue donation. After a festivalgoer challenged her about why she was bringing up President Trump and alerted security to her disturbance, things became nasty.

Bennett recorded a City of Orlando employee asking her to leave at the request of attendees. Law enforcement was also seen — and heard — telling her that her time was up.

IT HAPPENED AGAIN! Organizers at the Black Joy Festival in Orlando called the COPS on me for committing the horrible crime of being conservative in public. Does anyone believe in FREE SPEECH anymore? 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/honwwtsYBJ — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) August 25, 2025

Bennett first came on the scene in 2018 after she was seen carrying an AR-10 rifle to her Kent State University graduation in Ohio, garnering the nickname “Gun Girl.” Since her rise to internet fame, the mom of two is often seen engaging with people who propose opposite viewpoints from hers, known for causing scenes.

As videos of her started to circulate across social media, users were laughing at her for her attempt to rattle up a reaction, but the spotlight was more so on Black people who engaged with Bennett, prompting users to inquire why they gave her any attention. “Why even talk to a white woman at a Black Joy Festival anyway? She is looking for a viral moment,” @nancypants.eats wrote on Threads.

While Bennett argued that her right to free speech was violated, TikTok users say differently. “She’s wrong. If they paid the city to rent that specific park then she cannot be there. That’s like renting out a venue owned by the city for your particular event, you control who and what can be there,” @demkidsmom5 said.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the personality has been booted from an event on allegations of harassment, having somewhat of a reputation for it. Bennett was seen getting into a verbal altercation with the executive director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, Julie Townsend, for interviewing individuals at Lakeland Farmers Curb Market in mid-May 2025, according to The Ledger. Townsend was first seen asking Bennett to move out of the street onto the sidewalk to continue interviews. The media personality refused, so Townsend can be heard saying, “Well then, I’ll just disrupt you.”

The director later returned while Gun Girl interviewed two Black women — using the talking point for whether “White people harm America” — saying the group was obstructing foot traffic and a vendor’s booth.

