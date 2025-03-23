Politics by Daniel Johnson Black NYC Lawmakers Push Back On Andrew Cuomo Endorsement Amid Comeback Attempt Three lawmakers distance themselves from endorsing the former governor of New York despite being listed as supporters.







As Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former mayor of New York City, attempts to make his political comeback, an endorsement of the former mayor is being denounced by some Black Queens legislators, even though a press release names them as backers of the former Democratic mayor.

According to Politico, the endorsement, even if it does not come with the full backing of the group of eight influential Black lawmakers, is seen as a blow to the candidacy of Adrienne Adams, the New York City Council speaker who is currently trailing Cuomo in both polling and fundraising.

As New York State Sen. Leroy Comrie told the outlet, “I told them from the beginning, I wasn’t voting for him,” state Sen. Leroy Comrie said regarding Cuomo, despite a press release that announced the bloc of support for the ex-governor on March 22.

Sen. Comrie continued, “Just look at his history with what he did with us Democratic senators. Look at his history with Covid, to veterans, closing Creedmoor [Psychiatric Center] putting more homeless in the street. There’s a litany of things that he’s done that have not been helpful to working people. I’m an Adrienne guy.”

In addition to Sen. Comrie’s remarks, New York State Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson and New York City Councilmember Nantasha Williams also broke ranks with the group supporting Cuomo, which included New York State Sen. James Sanders, Assemblymembers Clyde Vanel, Alicia Hyndman and Larinda Hooks as well as Selvena Brooks-Powers, a New York City Councilmember.

Cuomo will need the support of the Black voters each of the legislators represents if he is to win the mayoral race, particularly in the case of a run-off election, which Black voters tend to engage with more than the general population.

However, as evidenced by Sen. Comrie’s remarks, Cuomo’s past, particularly as it concerns how he treated Black Democrats when he was mayor, could come back to haunt him.

Assemblymember Anderson, a leftist who was elected with help from the Working Families Party and endorsed civil rights attorney Maya Wiley for mayor in 2021, left Cuomo completely off his ranked choice personal endorsement list which he released March 22.

Anderson said in a short statement to Politico that he believed that his record spoke for itself.

Here’s my statement on the upcoming primary election pic.twitter.com/irJmwiD5Lf — Khaleel M. Anderson (@KhaleelAnderson) March 22, 2025

Adrienne Adams’ campaign also issued a statement concerning Cuomo’s campaign generally and the confusion generated by the endorsement and some members subsequently walking back their endorsement; Adams (who is not related to the city’s current mayor) is hoping to become New York City’s first Black woman mayor.

“It’s sad to see elected officials support a former governor who underfunded schools and closed hospitals in Southeast Queens,” Adrienne Adams’ spokesperson Lupe Todd-Medina said in a statement to Politico. “From the start, we knew the Cuomo camp would use pressure and intimidation because Adrienne is the biggest threat to his comeback tour. If they want to waste time playing politics, so be it. Adrienne is focused on restoring competence and integrity to City Hall without the drama, nonsense, or scandal. Adrienne will continue to gather support from the people of Southeast Queens and all communities.”

