Black Lives Matter Founder Seen Fighting A Female Staffer Who Accused Him Of Misappropriating Funds

A shocking video shows a heated physical confrontation between a Black Lives Matter founder in Illinois and a female staffer who accused him of misusing the organization’s funds.

Newly released bodycam footage shows police in Waukegan, Illinois, responding to the Black Lives Matter Lake County Resource Center in January after reports of a battery involving Founder Clyde McLemore and Project Manager Nyesha Hill, the Daily Mail reports. Video shared on social media captured the pair in a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation at the worksite.

🔥🚨 BREAKING: Black Lives Matter founder located in Illinois, Clyde McLemore has been exposed for brutally beating on his female employee who accused him of embezzling grants. pic.twitter.com/fyH7UMNSQl — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 3, 2026

When speaking with police, both Hill and McLemore said the dispute was about money, according to a police report. McLemore told officers that Hill burst into his office demanding cigarettes and cash, prompting him to ask her to leave. He claimed the situation escalated when he attempted to walk away and she grabbed him by the hood of his jacket and punched him in the face, leading to a physical struggle and his decision to call 911.

Body-camera footage shows McLemore telling officers the organization “ain’t got no money,” adding that funds from a grant had already been spent.

‘That money is gone,’ McLemore said on video, referring to the grant.

Officers noted that McLemore had visible injuries, including a scratch on his forehead and lip. Despite this, he told police he did not wish to press charges.

Hill told police she worked for McLemore as a project manager and had gone into his office to ask why she had not been paid. She acknowledged confronting him about how funds connected to Black Lives Matter were being used.

“I told him, ‘It’s not fair that I come here and I work and you running around taking care of other things that don’t got nothing to do with Black Lives Matter with Black Lives Matter money,’” Hill told police.”

“I’m the one that make this joint work,” she added.

