Black Magic Reimagined Summit Returns With $100K To Give Away To Black Women-Owned Businesses

After three years of being virtual, the Black Magic Reimagined Summit, hosted by Boss Women Media, is back in person, and with plenty to give.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, Black Magic is the place to be for female business owners, founders, freelancers, content creators, and corporate employees to learn, be empowered, and gain connections, resources, and most importantly, funds, Inc. reports. This year, Black women entrepreneurs can win serious cash by entering the pitch competition sponsored by Capital One.

During the event, which takes place in Dallas in September 2023, Black Magic will award three women-owned small businesses with grants worth $50,000, $30,000, and $20,000. Past winners include former Shark Tank contestant Bridal Babes, who received a $250,000 deal for 20% equity from Good American co-founder and CEO Emma Grede.

Boss Women Media founder and CEO Marty McDonald says the competition is something businesses shouldn’t take for granted: “Fifty thousand dollars is something, for our grand prize winner, that can’t be taken lightly. It’s something that could be the transformation of their business.”

The jam-packed weekend offers activities for Black women to participate in, from the Health and Wellness Morning to #BMRSummit23 Happy Hour, which will assist entrepreneurs in taking their business to the next level.

And for the first time ever, five Black-owned businesses will be highlighted during a marketplace presented by Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA). The business founders, who will be selected at the end of July, will receive financial assistance, business coaching, and marketing support for six months from both BBA and Boss Women Media. “We want an attendee to leave with insider intel and loads of inspiration that she can do it,” says McDonald. “Not just because we’re telling her, but because she sees it in other women that look like her.”

Speakers for the weekend include everyone’s media mogul Keke Palmer and heavy-hitting sports agent Nicole Lynn. With the purchase of a VIP ticket, attendees can join the founders breakfast with Slutty Vegan CEO and founder Pinky Cole.